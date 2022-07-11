Listen: Amir Arison Talks THE KITE RUNNER and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Click Here for More on The Kite Runner

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Amir Arison!

Amir talked about his Broadway debut in The Kite Runner, his role on The Blacklist, and more.

"For schools there was a one-man show of The Kite Runner, which was 20 minutes, and two wonderful actors who are friends of mine, they needed a few Amirs to go to all of the schools, and that's when I first read it," Arison revealed. "I was certainly aware of the book, but I hadn't read it."

"When the movie came out, I was making sure to not watch the movie at all before we do this play," he said. "The play is better, I'm just gonna say it!"

Amir Arison stars as Aram Mojtabai on NBC's hit series "The Blacklist.

Notable recurring roles in television include work on HBO's "Girls," the Emmy Award-winning "Homeland," NBC's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Zero Hour," "Dallas," "True Justice," and "State of Georgia," as well as Julia Stiles' hit web series "Blue." Recent guest star appearances include "American Horror Story," "NCIS," "The Mentalist," "Major Crimes," "Once Upon a Time in Wonderland," "Gossip Girl," "Fringe" and "See Dad Run," among others. Arison has also been a series regular on Bryan Singer's acclaimed Digital Series "H+" for Warner Bros.

Arison's film credits include "A Merry Friggin' Christmas" with Robin Williams, "Big Words," "I Hate Valentine's Day" with Nia Vardalos, Tom McCarthy's "The Visitor," "Today's Special," "Vamps" with Alicia Silverstone, and the upcoming "Jane Wants a Boyfriend."

Arison also has an extensive background in theater, which includes the New York premieres of Stephen Belber's "The Muscles in Our Toes," "Aftermath" (Drama League Nominee), Christopher Durang's "Why Torture Is Wrong... ," Charles Mee's "Queens Boulevard," "A Very Common Procedure," "Modern Orthodox," "Omnium Gatherum" (Pulitzer Finalist), "Candy & Dorothy" and "A First Class Man."

Internationally, Amir starred in Michael Kahn's award-winning "Love's Labour's Lost" (RSC's Complete Works Festival). Notable regional credits include appearances in productions at The Shakespeare Theatre D.C., The Huntington Theatre Company, Yale Repertory Theatre, Paper Mill Playhouse, The Long Wharf Theatre, Portland Center Stage, The Lyric Theatre, Shakespeare Festival of St. Louis, Olney Theatre Center and the Dorset Theatre Festival.

Amir grew up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and attended Columbia University in New York City. He recently made his Broadway debut playing the leading role of Amir in The Kite Runner on Broadway.