Lisa Kudrow Wants Her Character Valerie Cherish From THE COMEBACK to Be on Broadway
Perhaps she'd star in Chicago?
Lisa Kudrow recently took part in a reunion of the show The Comeback, in which she starred as Valerie Cherish, on Stars in the House.
During the interview, Kudrow revealed that, if the show were ever to get a third season, she would love to see her character go to Broadway.
"I've always, always wanted to see one season, Valerie going to New York to try Broadway," Kudrow said. "It's never left my head, it's still there. If theatres are ever safe to attend."
The comments started rolling in, with some fans saying they'd love to see Valerie in Chicago on Broadway, and the rest of the cast and creative team members who took part in the interview agreed.
Watch the full reunion of The Comeback on Stars in the House here.
The Comeback is an American comedy-drama television series produced by HBO that stars Lisa Kudrow as sitcom actress Valerie Cherish in modern-day Los Angeles. It was created by Kudrow and Michael Patrick King, a former executive producer of Sex and the City. Kudrow and King are also screenwriters and executive producers of the series, with King also serving as the director of some episodes. The series originally aired for a single season of 13 episodes from June 5 to September 4, 2005, before being cancelled. Nine years later, The Comeback was revived for a second season of 8 episodes that aired from November 9 to December 28, 2014.
