Lindsay Mendez and J. Alex Brinson Welcome Baby Daughter

Lindsay Mendez and husband J. Alex Brinson have welcomed a daughter! Mendez took to Instagram to share the happy news, stating:

Thanks to everyone for your well-wishes and love for our family.

We are over-the-moon that our daughter. Ruby Beck Brinson has joined us earthside and made our family complete. @jalexbrinson …you are my hero and the best girl dad on the planet. Lucy is the greatest big sister, and is doing her job showing her sissy all the ropes.

And I, sit in awe, watching all of it, in complete gratitude. And, moreover, pride. I am so proud to be the mama to these girls. And to have grown both of these babies while working full time in an industry that can be unforgiving to expectant mothers. It’s been quite a year. Celebrating our new family of 4, and holding onto every precious moment together.

About Lindsay Mendez

Lindsay Mendez recently returned to Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway, after she appeared in the NYTW run (Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama Desk & Lortel nominations). She won the Tony, Drama Desk & OCC Awards for Carousel. Other Broadway credits include: Significant Other, Wicked, Godspell, Everyday Rapture, Grease. Off-Broadway/Regional credits include: The Golden Apple, Dogfight (Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), The Rose Tattoo, 35mm, The Winter’s Tale. Soon to be seen in FX’s "Gladiator: American Sports Story" from Executive Producer Ryan Murphy, Mendez previously starred in “All Rise” (CBS/OWN). Other TV & film: “Station 19,” “Elementary,” “Modern Family,” “Murphy Brown,” “Smash,” “The Grotto.” Debut album: This Time.