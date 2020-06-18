Lincoln Center to Present All Balanchine Program At Home Dance Week
Lincoln Center at Home will stream landmark works by George Balanchine from rarely seen New York City Ballet performances from Monday, June 22, 2020 at 8pm EDT to Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 8pm EDT.
The program includes three highlights from the 2004 broadcast of the Balanchine 100 Centennial Celebration: the fourth movement of Brahms-Schoenberg Quartet with Wendy Whelan and Damian Woetzel; Concerto Barocco with Maria Kowroski, Rachel Rutherford, and James Fayette; and "The Man I Love" pas de deux from Who Cares? with Alexandra Ansanelli, Nilas Martins, and featuring a special performance of the Gershwin score by Wynton Marsalis.
Rounding out the program is an excerpt from the 1978 broadcast of George Balanchine and Alexandra Danilov's Coppélia, featuring Patricia McBride and Helgi Tomasson in the leading roles.
