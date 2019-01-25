Lin-Manuel Miranda and Daveed Diggs Feature on Utkarsh Ambudkar's New Album

After much anticipation following his singles "Rufio" and "Kane", Utkarsh Ambudkar releases his debut album "Vanity" out today. Listen to the album below!

With inventive beats and clever wordsmanship, Utkarsh creates an immersive discussion of race, politics, and celebrity standings. Ethics of isolation and exclusion as a first-generation immigrant further resonate with the current climate of the government while infectious rhythm and flow offer a counterbalance of hope and resolution.

Featuring several collaborations with like-minded artists including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Dante Basco, Chuck Wild, Heems and The Olympicks, "Vanity" succeeds in being a record filled with raw energy and fundamental introspection.

Hailing from Baltimore, Maryland, Utkarsh has experienced the full potential of Hollywood through his roles in TV shows like The Mindy Project and Brockmire, as well as movies like Pitch Perfect, Ride Along 2, Showtimes, White Famous, The Problem With Apu, The Barbershop 3, and his newest film Brittany Runs A Marathon which will be premiering at Sundance this month.

He will also be featured in the upcoming film, Disney's Live Action Mulan. Apart from acting, he performed in the collaborative hip-hop group, "The Beatards" and has since stemmed out to other musical projects. With the release of "Vanity", Utkarsh has succeeded and excelled in meeting expectations with no end in sight.

Related Articles