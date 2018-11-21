Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Receive His Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 30

In was announced in June of last year that Broadway's Lin-Manuel Miranda would be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The date has now been set, according to Variety. Miranda will be honored with the star on November 30.

Lin-Manuel Miranda will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 30 | @Wofstargirl pic.twitter.com/0EnZbkXSZP - Variety (@Variety) November 20, 2018

Miranda, best known for creating and starring in the smash hit musical Hamilton, is gearing up for the premiere of the upcoming film Mary Poppins Returns, which he stars in as Jack. He will soon reprise his role as the "ten dollar founding father" in the Puerto Rican production of Hamilton in January 2019.

Miranda is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and performer, as well as a 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award recipient. Hamilton was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama and earned a record-breaking 16 Tony Nominations, winning 11 Tony Awards including two personally for Mr. Miranda for Book and Score of a Musical. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton won the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

