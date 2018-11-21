LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA
Click Here for More Articles on LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Receive His Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 30

Nov. 21, 2018  

In was announced in June of last year that Broadway's Lin-Manuel Miranda would be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The date has now been set, according to Variety. Miranda will be honored with the star on November 30.

Miranda, best known for creating and starring in the smash hit musical Hamilton, is gearing up for the premiere of the upcoming film Mary Poppins Returns, which he stars in as Jack. He will soon reprise his role as the "ten dollar founding father" in the Puerto Rican production of Hamilton in January 2019.

Miranda is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and performer, as well as a 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award recipient. Hamilton was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama and earned a record-breaking 16 Tony Nominations, winning 11 Tony Awards including two personally for Mr. Miranda for Book and Score of a Musical. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton won the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo: Cher Pays a Surprise Visit to THE CHER SHOW
  • THE FERRYMAN Extends Its Broadway Run Through July 7, 2019
  • Good News! Katie Rose Clarke Returns to the Role of Glinda!
  • Rachel Bay Jones, Norm Lewis, and More Announced For A.R.T.'s EXTRAORDINARY
  • Singer Jason Derulo To Play Rum Tum Tugger in CATS Film
  • Photo Flash: First Look at Just-Released Promo Art for NBC's HAIR LIVE!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE