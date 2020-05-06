Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Be The First Guest On MOUNTVIEW LIVE – GILES TERERA MEETS...

Mountview today announced a series of live-streamed conversations hosted by their alumnus, the Olivier Award-winning actor Giles Terera. The hour-long conversations will include each guest discussing their career as well as taking questions from Mountview students.

Each conversation will be hosted on Mountview's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVmtmQNsB68XZJ6dC6Ar4eQ

The series will begin on Monday 11 May at 6pm, with 'Giles Terera meets Lin-Manuel Miranda'. Giles Terera won the Best Actor in a Musical Olivier Award in 2018 for his portrayal of Aaron Burr in the original London production of Hamilton, and recently appeared in Rosmersholm at the Duke of York's Theatre. Lin-Manuel Miranda is an Oscar, Tony, Emmy, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize winning actor, producer, composer and lyricist. His work includes In The Heights and Hamilton, the music and songs for Disney's Moana and Mary Poppins. In 2018 he starred as Jack in the movie Mary Poppins Returns.

Each subsequent conversation will take place on the following Mondays at 6pm. Mountview Honorary Doctorate Noma Dumezweni (Olivier Award winner for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and A Raisin in the Sun) and Amanda Holden (actor/TV personality and Mountview alumna and Honorary Doctorate) will join Giles on 18 and 25 May respectively. Other guests will be announced in due course.

Mountview's joint CEOs, Sarah Preece and Stephen Jameson, received a Special Recognition Olivier Award this year for their pioneering of a new model drama school that combines performance, vocational training and community engagement with creative development for professional artists. They have led Mountview's move to a newly built home in Peckham and a fundraising campaign to complete it, which included a £1million gift from theatre producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh, and overseen pioneering work with all sectors of the local community, including Southwark schools.

Mountview partners with 43 organisations across the UK to ensure people from under-represented communities are made aware of the possibilities of a career in the performing arts. Initiatives to ensure that everyone has access to drama training, irrespective of social background is at the core of Mountview's mission.

Stephen Jameson and Sarah Preece commented, "We're delighted Giles has agreed to host these conversations, which will provide fascinating insight into the careers of his guests. Their inspirational stories and achievements will encourage the next generation of theatre makers and reflects Mountview's commitment to making the performing arts accessible to everyone."

Giles Terera commented, "I'm thrilled to be hosting Mountview LIVE - helping young artists is really important to me, and this is a fantastic opportunity for the next generation of theatre makers to learn from established figures within the industry. As I know from my time there, Mountview's commitment to providing training for everyone is a massive part of what makes it so special and I can't wait to get started on this project."





