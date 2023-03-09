Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tina Fey & More to Celebrate Ars Nova 20th Anniversary at NOVA BALL

Ars Nova will celebrate its 20th Anniversary and honor its founders Jenny & Jon Steingart at Nova Ball, Ars Nova's annual benefit-turned-party of the season. This in-person, star-studded event will take place on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Cipriani 25 Broadway in Manhattan.



20 years ago, Jenny & Jon Steingart set out to ensure that New York City would remain the premier destination for the best and brightest in the performing arts. In memory of Jenny's brother, Gabe Wiener, they created a hub for early-career artists to introduce new theater, music and comedy and also connect with a new generation of audience. Two decades later, that mission has only deepened and Ars Nova is a beacon of innovation.

Nova Ball will begin with a cocktail party sponsored by First Republic, followed by dinner and a show packed with surprises, Ars Nova style. Proceeds from the event, which also includes a live auction, support Ars Novaʼs extensive new work development programs and world premiere productions, helping to propel the company into its third decade! Individual tickets begin at $1,200 and tables of ten begin at $12,000, which can be purchased online at arsnovanyc.com/novaball. Sponsorships and journal ads are also available for purchase.



The event is Co-Chaired by Nicole Brodeur & Alex Payne, Diana DiMenna, Tina Fey & Jeff Richmond, First Republic, Jill Furman, Thomas Kail, Dana Kirchman & Mark Wiedman, Alisa & Scott Lessing, David & Jennifer Miner, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeffrey Seller, and Anthony Veneziale.



The Host Committee includes Amy & David Abrams, Salman Al-Rashid, Jillian Apfelbaum & Yaniv Raz, Andrew Baseman, Rich & Brenda Battista, Judy & Brian Bedol, Abigail & Shaun Bengson, Brian Benson & Amelia Gold, Nancy & Jeff Bergman, Teddy Bergman, James & Deanna Berkeley, Lorie & David Broser, Heather Christian, Tali Rosenblatt Cohen & Sender Cohen, Rufus Collins, Alicia Coppola, Gavin Creel, Jonathan & Darcie Crystal, Victor Edozien, Ehrenkranz Partners, Bridget Everett, Rick Feldman & Susan Horowitz, Liz Flahive, Tim Forbes, Andrew Fried, Good Smile Company, Mandy & Jason Hackett, Daphné Crespo-Helm & Bill Helm, Bill Irwin & Martha Roth, Christopher Jackson, Robert & Kim Kachikian, Celia Keenan-Bolger & John Ellison Conlee, Jason Kemper & Thor Perplies, Richard Korson, Mei Lin Kwan-Gett & Robert Mawhinney, Gillian Laub & Tahl Raz, Irene Lazaridis, Steven Levenson, Arthur Lewis, Margaret & Daniel Loeb, Hal Luftig, Carly Mensch, Liz Meriwether, Jackie Meyers, Miranda Family Fund, Amy Nederlander, Sam Pinkleton, Purrington Moody Weil, Doug & Debbie Rappaport, Conrad M. Rippy and Levine Plotkin & Menin, LLP, Mary Lu Roffe, Nancy A. Rose, Isabel Rose, Kim Rosenstock, Joan & Alan Safir, Adrian Salpeter, Keith Schwebel & Elizabeth Harrison, Kyra Sedgwick & Kevin Bacon, Maggie Gold Seelig, Jenna & Paul Segal, Brian Selznick & David Serlin, Bill Sherman, Jonathan Marc Sherman & Alexandra Shiva, Stephen & Saskia Siderow, James Spindler & John Vitale, Marjorie & Michael Stern, Chris "Shockwave" Sullivan, Shaina Taub, Michael Thomas, Alex Timbers & Rebekah Greer Melocik, The Tow Foundation, Zena Wiener, and Ross Yoder. Committee in formation.



In honor of hitting its 20 year mark, Ars Nova is recognizing a select group of individuals, affectionately referred to as 'Ars Nova OGs', who have had a significant impact on Ars Nova's formation in its first two decades. They are Candi Adams, Jillian Apfelbaum, Kara Medoff Barnett, Andrew Baseman, Jeremy Blocker, David Caparelliotis, Paul Case, Ramona Collier, Jeff Croiter, Dickie DiBella, Jocelyn Florence, Jake Fogelnest, Gordon Greenberg, Mandy Hackett, Andrew Kircher, Andrew Lippa, Kim Rosenstock, Emily Shooltz, Kara Welker, and Edgar & Mimi.

About the Honorees

Jenny & Jon Steingart produce theater, film, and television. Recent productions include Freestyle Love Supreme (Special Tony Award), Mean Girls; Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812; Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish; Sir Patrick Stewart's A Christmas Carol and We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Jenny & Jon produced the cult film Black Dynamite and the subsequent animated television series on Adult Swim. Jenny and Jon are also co-founding partners of the Japanese animation studio Ultra Super Pictures (Trigger, Sanzigen, Ordet and Liden Films) and they are partners in Freestyle+, an entertainment and training company based on the improvisational methodologies of Freestyle Love Supreme. Jenny and Jon are the founders of Ars Nova, New York City's premier theater for emerging artists and new work.



About Ars Nova

Ars Nova exists to discover, develop, and launch singular theater, music and comedy artists in the early stages of their professional careers. Our dynamic slate of programs supports outside-the-box thinking and encourages innovative, genre-bending new work. Dubbed by The New York Times as a "fertile incubator of offbeat theater," Ars Nova blurs genres and subverts the status quo. With our feverish bounty of programming, we are the stomping ground and launching pad for visionary, adventurous artists of all stripes. By providing a protective environment where risk-taking and collaboration are paramount, Ars Nova amplifies the voices of a new generation of diverse artists and audiences, pushing the boundaries of live entertainment by nurturing creative ideas into smart, surprising new work.

Ars Nova has been honored with an Obie Award and a Special Citation from the New York Drama Critics' Circle for sustained quality and commitment to the development and production of new work. Notable past productions include: three-time Lortel Award-winner Oratorio for Living Things by Heather Christian, directed by Lee Sunday Evans; "Outstanding Musical" Lortel Award-winner and The New York Times' "Best of 2018," Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future, created by Andrew R. Butler, directed by Jordan Fein; The Lucky Ones, created by The Bengsons and Sarah Gancher, directed by Anne Kauffman; "Outstanding Musical" Lortel Award-winner KPOP, created by Jason Kim, Max Vernon, Helen Park, and Woodshed Collective, directed by Teddy Bergman; "Best New American Theatre Work," Obie Award-winner Underground Railroad Game by Jennifer Kidwell and Scott R. Sheppard, directed by Taibi Magar ; The New York Times' and New York Post's "Best of 2015," Small Mouth Sounds by Bess Wohl, directed by Rachel Chavkin; the Tony Award-winning smash-hit Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 by Dave Malloy, directed by Rachel Chavkin; the world premiere of the 2009 season's most-produced play boom by Peter Sinn Nachtrieb, directed by Alex Timbers; the show that put Bridget Everett on the map, At Least It's Pink by Everett, Michael Patrick King, and Kenny Mellman, directed by King; and Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail's first New York production, Freestyle Love Supreme by Anthony Veneziale and Miranda, directed by Thomas Kail (Broadway 2019).

