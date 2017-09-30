Lin-Manuel Miranda Says Trump is 'Going Straight to Hell' For His Response to Puerto Rico's Plight
Lin-Manuel Miranda has been one of the most vocal figures in the call for support for Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria's devastating effects on the island nation. With video pleas and benefit songs in the works, Miranda is using his public platform to raise awareness for an issue that deserves the spotlight.
Trump has used his own public forum, his favorite, Twitter, to criticize San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz who has called out Trump for his lack of support to the US territory. Trump managed to infuriate many with his absurd claims, Lin-Manuel Miranda in particular. Miranda responded through Twitter, giving his honest reaction, see his Tweets below.
To donate to the effort visit: https://hispanicfederation.org/donate
You're going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump.- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017
No long lines for you.
Someone will say, "Right this way, sir."
They'll clear a path. https://t.co/xXfJH0KJmw
She has been working 24/7.- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017
You have been GOLFING.
You're going straight to hell.
Fastest golf cart you ever took. https://t.co/5hOY23MBvQ
Did you tweet this one from the first hole, 18th hole, or the club?- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017
Anyway, it's a lie. You're a congenital liar.https://t.co/pxx7qvHPdf https://t.co/edFgHSHe3y
I have been so moved by YOUR generosity since Maria.- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017
You deserve a leader who shares an OUNCE, a SHRED of the compassion you all have.
F***, I hate even quote tweeting his bile. My timeline feels dirty.- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017
But these are not ordinary times. https://t.co/pxx7qvHPdf
Ok. Back to work. https://t.co/pxx7qvHPdf- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017