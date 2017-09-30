Lin-Manuel Miranda Says Trump is 'Going Straight to Hell' For His Response to Puerto Rico's Plight

Sep. 30, 2017  

Lin-Manuel Miranda has been one of the most vocal figures in the call for support for Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria's devastating effects on the island nation. With video pleas and benefit songs in the works, Miranda is using his public platform to raise awareness for an issue that deserves the spotlight.

Trump has used his own public forum, his favorite, Twitter, to criticize San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz who has called out Trump for his lack of support to the US territory. Trump managed to infuriate many with his absurd claims, Lin-Manuel Miranda in particular. Miranda responded through Twitter, giving his honest reaction, see his Tweets below.

To donate to the effort visit: https://hispanicfederation.org/donate




Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Study Says Seeing a Musical Is as Good as a 30-Minute Workout
  • Tim Minchin to Receive Qantas Australians in Film's Orry-Kelly Award
  • Breaking: It's Official! Jason Mraz Will Make Broadway Debut in WAITRESS This Fall!
  • VIDEO: Postmodern Jukebox Puts a Broadway Twist on 'Despacito' Featuring Mandy Gonzalez and Tony DeSare
  • THE CHER SHOW to Premiere in Chicago Next June; Heading to Broadway Fall 2018
  • Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Opera Goteborg's Non-Replica Production of Webber's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in Sweden

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com