Lin-Manuel Miranda Looks Ahead at the Future of Broadway as an Opportunity for Change

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda opened up on his thoughts on the future of Broadway.

"Look, theater survived the bubonic plague - theater is going to be fine! [Laughs] One of the things I've been reading during this quarantine is a biography on Shakespeare, and it reminded me that when he was first coming to prominence, it was mostly traveling groups of players wandering the countryside, performing for small towns," he said. "As he was beginning to get his major works ready, that's the exact moment when playhouses are beginning to be built in London as specific venues to show work. "Oh, we can perform these things indoors at place like the Globe now - great!" It was a big paradigm shift that ended up being a big step forward."

Miranda sees this time as an opportunity for change in more ways than one. "Since it's not to business as usual on Broadway right now, let's change the usual business when it's time to reopen these stages," he continued. "There's a chance for us to have a much more equitable American theater when we emerge on the other side of this. So let's take this opportunity to make it happen."

Click here to read the full interview.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor. He is the creator and original star of Broadway's Tony- winning musicals, Hamilton and In the Heights.

Hamilton - with book, music and lyrics by Mr. Miranda, in addition to him originating the title role - was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama and earned a record-breaking 16 Tony Nominations, winning 11 Tony Awards including two personally for Mr. Miranda for Book and Score of a Musical. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton won the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. Both Mr. Miranda and Hamilton won the 2016 Drama League Awards for Distinguished Performance and Outstanding Production of a Musical, respectively. Miranda, Thomas Kail, Andy Blankenbuehler and Alex Lacamoire were awarded a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors for their collaborative achievement in Hamilton and its continued artist impact.

