Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins Mandy Gonzalez for FEARLESS Virtual Book Launch Hosted by the Strand

Lin-Manuel Miranda is joining Mandy Gonzalez for the launch of her new book, Fearless!

"Better Nate than Ever meets Love Sugar Magic in this spooky middle grade novel from Hamilton and Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez about a group of young thespians who must face the ghost haunting their theater.

The Ethel Merman Theater is cursed. No one is sure how or why, but the evidence speaks for itself. Show after show has flopped and the theater is about to close. Enter twelve-year-old Monica Garcia, who has been cast to star in a Broadway musical revival of The Goonies, the theater's last chance to produce a hit before it shutters its doors for good.

The kids in the cast each have their own reasons for wanting to make the show a success, and all eyes in the theater world are on them. Will this show finally break the curse of the Ethel? The kids aren't quite sure if the curse is even real, but when their first performance doesn't quite go as planned, it certainly feels that way.

Then they realize the ghost light--the light that is always kept on at every theater in order to appease the ghosts--wasn't lit! When the kids rush to flick the switch back on, they find themselves locked in the theater--but that's the least of their problems when the ghost of the Ethel makes her debut appearance!

Can the cast overcome their fears and reverse the ghost's curse before opening night so they can save the show--and their dreams?"

Mandy Gonzalez is a Drama Desk and OBIE Award-winning actress. She is best known for her emotional portrayal of Nina Rosario in the original cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning hit musical In the Heights, she also starred as Elphaba in Wicked (Broadway). TV/Film: "Madam Secretary," "Quantico," "Doubt," "The Good Wife," "White Collar," Viral, After, Man on a Ledge, and Across the Universe. Broadway: AIDA, Lennon, Dance of the Vampires. Mandy has performed with prestigious symphonies across the country and around the world.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor. He is the creator and original star of Broadway's Tony-winning musicals, Hamilton and In the Heights. Hamilton - with book, music and lyrics by Mr. Miranda, in addition to him originating the title role - was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama and earned a record-breaking 16 Tony Nominations, winning 11 Tony

Awards including two personally for Mr. Miranda for Book and Score of a Musical. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton won the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. Both Mr. Miranda and Hamilton won the 2016 Drama League Awards for Distinguished Performance and Outstanding Production of a Musical, respectively. Miranda, Thomas Kail, Andy Blankenbuehler and Alex Lacamoire were awarded a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors for their collaborative achievement in Hamilton and its continued artist impact.

Mr. Miranda's In the Heights (originally conceived by Miranda, with book by Quiara Alegría Hudes, and direction by Thomas Kail), received four 2008 Tony Awards with Miranda receiving a Tony Award for Best Score, as well as a nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. In the Heights also took home a 2009 Grammy Award for its Original Broadway Cast Album and was recognized as a Finalist for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize in Drama. In 2016, Miranda won the Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music for the Original London production of In the Heights. OffBroadway, In the Heights received a Drama Desk award for Outstanding Ensemble Performance, the Lucille Lortel Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical and Mr. Miranda received an Obie Award for Outstanding Music and Lyrics. The film adaptation of In The Heights, with songs by Miranda and screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes, will be released by Warner Brothers in 2020.

Mr. Miranda is the co-composer (with Tom Kitt), and co-lyricist (with Amanda Green) of Broadway's Bring it On: The Musical (2013 Tony Nom., Best Musical, 2013 Drama Desk Nom., Best Lyrics). He contributed new songs to the revival of Stephen Schwartz' Working and Spanish translations for the 2009 Broadway Revival of West Side Story. In 2014, Mr. Miranda received an Emmy Award with Tom Kitt for their song, "Bigger" from the 67th Annual Tony Awards. He collaborated with J.J. Abrams on the song, "Dobra Doompa" for Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens. Mr. Miranda contributed music, lyrics and vocals to several songs in Disney's feature film Moana which earned him 2017 Oscar and Golden Globe nominations and a 2018 Grammy Award for the original song, "How Far I'll Go."

Mr. Miranda's TV/Film credits include: His Dark Materials, Fosse/Verdon, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Curb Your Enthusiasm (2018 Emmy Nomination, Guest Actor), Saturday Night Live (2017 Emmy Nomination, Guest Actor), The Electric Company, Sesame Street, The Sopranos, House, Modern Family, The Polar Bears, Do No Harm, Smash, How I Met Your Mother, Freestyle Love Supreme, Inside Amy Schumer, Bartlett, Difficult People, Billy on the Street, Hamilton's America, Drunk History, DuckTales, Nina's World, BoJack Horseman, The Odd Life of Timothy Green, 200 Cartas, Speech and Debate, Moana (2017 Oscar and Golden Globe nominations, Grammy Award for Best Original Song) and Mary Poppins Returns (2019 Golden Globe Nomination, Best Actor). He received his B.A. from Wesleyan University in 2002. He lives in NYC with his wife, sons and dog.