Lin-Manuel Miranda & Jennifer Lopez Re-Release Charity Single 'Love Make the World Go Round'

Five years after its initial release, Jennifer Lopez and Lin-Manuel Miranda are teaming back up to re-release their charity tribute single "Love Make the World Go Round."

Initially released in July of 2016 following the Pulse nightclub tragedy in Orlando, the re-release of the song aims to continue to celebrate love, foster community, and raise additional funds to honor the victims, their families, survivors, and the community.

Similar to the original 2016 release, Lopez and Miranda are donating their royalties from the sales of the track and Sony Music is donating its profits from such sales to the Hispanic Federation. The Hispanic Federation will donate such amounts received to the onePULSE Foundation, in support of the National Pulse Memorial, the Pulse Museum, education programs and 49 Legacy Scholarships in remembrance of the victims.

"We wanted to revisit this song now, five years later, as the message of healing and love is more prevalent than ever," said Miranda. "And following Pride Month, we wanted to continue celebrating love year round."

Listen here:

Watch a video from The Today Show showcasing the announcement below.