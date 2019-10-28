Limited-Time Chinese Calligraphy Exhibit To Blend Ancient Art Tradition With Modern Blockchain Technology

On November 18 and 19, 2019, Beijing Shudao Taixue Company, Harvard Wealth Strategy & Management and UBI Blockchain Internet Ltd. will present "Peaceful World," a limited-time calligraphy exhibit featuring more than 150 works of calligraphy by Beijing Calligraphy Master Fo Tao. Combining ancient Chinese calligraphy artistry with modern-day technology, the exhibit will also incorporate virtual reality and blockchain authentication of the artist and the work that will enhance visitors experience with the artwork displayed at Harvard Club's Cambridge Room, located at 35 W 44th Street, from 9 am to 9 pm on both days.

Each artwork in the show will be authenticated via blockchain technology, which is a growing list of records that are linked via cryptography (that features a timestamp and transaction data) and by design is resistant to modification of the data. When blockchain technology is applied to the artwork, a unique and unforgeable electronic identity or code records and stores information about every transaction and change in ownership, which ultimately ensures the works of art are not falsified or forged. Throughout the exhibit, guests will be able to scan a QR code with their phone and view the data behind each piece of art, including anti-counterfeiting information, ownership information, past transaction information and so forth, which have already been recorded in the blockchain.

In addition to blockchain technology, viewers will be able to experience the calligraphy works via Virtual Reality, allowing viewers to watch the creative process and learn more about the artistic concepts of the work.

The exhibit also will feature live demonstrations by the master calligraphy artist Fo Tao, which will be available in-person as well as digitally through the use of virtual reality technology. Master Fo Tao's work was first exhibited in New York City in September 2014 at a private exhibit at the United Nations.

"We are excited to bring Fo Tao's work to the public to not only create an appreciation for the ancient Chinese art form, but to also incorporate modern-day technology to show and bring this unique experience to a New York audience and promote peaceful relationships across the world," said Lily Li, chairperson of Harvard Wealth Strategy & Management and the co-founder of UBI Blockchain Technology Ltd. "Harvard Wealth Strategy & Management focuses on building bridges of friendship between China and the rest of the world and art is a great opportunity to enhance this mission."

Lily has been instrumental in bringing Fo Tao's work to the New York City public for the first time. She is dedicated to promoting the legacy of Chinese culture and contributing to the development of the next generation. Her work in education, investment and cultural exchanges includes organizing a trip to China for members of the Harvard Kennedy School's Women's Leadership Board to deepen the understanding of China's diverse culture and organizing the Annual Chinese New Year Spectacular concerts at Carnegie Hall during the Lunar New Year.

For more information and to register to attend the exhibit please visit: www.pwice.club.

