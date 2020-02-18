Limited Number of Specially Priced Tickets to AMERICAN BUFFALO Will Be Made Available

To celebrate the upcoming revival of David Mamet's American Buffalo, directed by Neil Pepe, a limited number of specially priced tickets will be made available on Thursday, February 20 at the Circle in the Square Theatre box office (235 W 50th Street). These one-time only prices are commensurate with the cost of a ticket to one of the play's previous productions, including the 1977 world premiere staging where American Buffalo received the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best American Play.

Beginning at 10am on Thursday, February 20, the first ten pairs of tickets are available to purchase at $15 each, the price of tickets during the original 1976 production of American Buffalo, which featured Robert Duvall, Kenneth McMillan, and John Savage at the Ethel Barrymore Theater. The next ten pairs at the box office will be able for purchase at $32 each, the price of tickets during the 1983 Broadway revival of American Buffalo, which featured Al Pacino, James Hayden, and J.J. Johnston at the Booth Theater. The next ten pairs will be available for purchase at $52 each, the price of tickets during the acclaimed 2015 London revival of American Buffalo, which featured John Goodman, Damian Lewis, and Tom Sturridge at London's Wyndham's Theatre. Limited to one pair of tickets per customer.

AMERICAN BUFFALO premiered on Broadway in 1977 and received the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best American Play. It went on to be nominated for the Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Play for the 1983 production.

Three small-time hustlers want a bigger cut of the American dream. David Mamet's classic about loyalty and greed stars Academy Award® nominee and Emmy® winner Laurence Fishburne (Thurgood, The Matrix), Academy Award® winner Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards, Fosse/Verdon), and Emmy® winner Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Hedwig), under the direction of Neil Pepe (Tony®-winning Artistic Director of Atlantic Theater Company). American Buffalo returns to Broadway more explosive and pointed than ever, exposing a timely American truth: crime and business are two sides of the same coin.

A 9' x 5', 90 lb. life-size buffalo will take up residence in the Circle in the Square Theatre, beginning Thursday, February 20. Nicknamed Nickel, after the rare American Buffalo Nickel that sets the plot of the play in motion, the buffalo will greet patrons and ticket buyers in the theater's lobby during all box office hours and performances.

TICKET AND SCHEDULE INFORMATION

The Circle in the Square Theatre Box Office will be open Monday through Saturday from 10:00am to 8:00pm from Tuesday, February 18 to Saturday, March 21. Beginning Monday, March 23, it will be open Mondays from 10:00am to 6:00pm, Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:00am to 8:00pm and Sundays from 12:00pm to 6:00pm. For 1:00pm performances on Sundays, the box office will open at 11:00am. For 7:00pm performances on Sundays, the box office will be open until 7:00pm.

Performances for American Buffalo begin on March 24, 2020 with an official opening on April 14, 2020 at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 W 50th Street). This is a 16-week limited engagement through July 12, 2020.

The creative team for American Buffalo includes Scott Pask (Set Design), Dede Ayite (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design) and Telsey + Company, William Cantler, CSA and Karyn Casl, CSA (Casting).





