Lillias White, Ben Vereen, George Abud and More to Take Part in The York Theatre Company's Holiday Gala
The virtual gala will take place on December 21.
The York Theatre Company is bringing Broadway's Great American Songbook: The Holiday Gala into your homes- and offering a few perks to make this evening extra special!
Directed by BARRY KLEINBORT, The Gala will star all artists from the seven-week "Songbook" series:
ALTON FITZGERALD WHITE, LEE ROY REAMS, KAREN MASON, GEORGE ABUD, BEN VEREEN, KLEA BLACKHURST, ROBERT CREIGHTON and LILLIAS WHITE
...plus special guests:
JEREMY BENTON, KYLIE and KADYN KUIOKA, CHERYL STERN, HALEY SWINDAL and more!
$30+: Contribute $30 or more to our final fundraiser of the year and receive the private link to The Holiday Gala.
$100+: Receive the link to The Holiday Gala, PLUS be a guest at a pre-show group Zoom Happy Hour with the cabaret artist of your choice.
Choose to spend your time with Alton Fitzgerald White, Lee Roy Reams,
Karen Mason, George Abud, Klea Blackhurst or Robert Creighton.
Zoom Happy Hour begins at 6:00pm on Monday, December 21
$500-$999: Supporting Producer
ALL previous benefits,
PLUS a Gala link to share with one other household,
PLUS appropriate billing in the opening credits of the Gala AND
in the new donor recognition display in the York lobby.
$1000-$2499: Associate Producer
ALL previous benefits,
PLUS a Gala link to share with TWO other households,
PLUS appropriate billing in the opening credits of the Gala AND
in the new donor recognition display in the York lobby.
$2500+: Co-Producer
ALL previous benefits,
PLUS a Gala link to share with FOUR other households,
PLUS appropriate billing in the opening credits of the Gala AND
in the new donor recognition display in the York lobby.
Join them HERE!
More Hot Stories For You
-
Stephen Sondheim, Renée Fleming, David Foster, Josh Groban & More to Take Part in NY Philharmonic Virtual Gala
The New York Philharmonic will present its first-ever virtual gala, NY Phil ️ NYC, celebrating New York City, on November 19 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Feature...
BWW Exclusive: Listen to Tracks from All Five Tony Nominees for Best Original Score
2020 has proven to be an exceptional year for the Tony Awards and the nominees in the category of Best Original Score are equally exceptional. In a ca...
VIDEO: On This Day, November 14- CHICAGO Returns to Broadway
On this day in 1996, Broadway welcomed a razzle dazzle Broadway revival of Chicago! ...
30 Ovation-Worthy Quotes About the Theatre
The theatre, the theatre... let's talk about the theatre! Today BroadwayWorld is celebrating out favorite art form with a collection of our favorite q...
VIDEOS: Watch Next on Stage Season 2 Winner Tommy Kaiser's Journey to the Top
Congratulations to Tommy Kaiser, the college winner of Next on Stage! Look back at his journey throughout the competition from week 1 to the grand fin...
Breaking: MTC Plans to Bring LACKAWANNA BLUES and HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE to Broadway in 2021-22 Season; Plus Premiere Simon Stephens' MORNING SUN
Lynne Meadow (Artistic Director) and Barry Grove (Executive Producer) just announced plans for four Manhattan Theatre Club productions in the 2021-202...