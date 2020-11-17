Lillias White, Ben Vereen, George Abud and More to Take Part in The York Theatre Company's Holiday Gala

The virtual gala will take place on December 21.

The York Theatre Company is bringing Broadway's Great American Songbook: The Holiday Gala into your homes- and offering a few perks to make this evening extra special!



Directed by BARRY KLEINBORT, The Gala will star all artists from the seven-week "Songbook" series:



ALTON FITZGERALD WHITE, LEE ROY REAMS, KAREN MASON, GEORGE ABUD, BEN VEREEN, KLEA BLACKHURST, ROBERT CREIGHTON and LILLIAS WHITE



...plus special guests:

JEREMY BENTON, KYLIE and KADYN KUIOKA, CHERYL STERN, HALEY SWINDAL and more!



$30+: Contribute $30 or more to our final fundraiser of the year and receive the private link to The Holiday Gala.



$100+: Receive the link to The Holiday Gala, PLUS be a guest at a pre-show group Zoom Happy Hour with the cabaret artist of your choice.

Choose to spend your time with Alton Fitzgerald White, Lee Roy Reams,

Karen Mason, George Abud, Klea Blackhurst or Robert Creighton.

Zoom Happy Hour begins at 6:00pm on Monday, December 21



$500-$999: Supporting Producer

ALL previous benefits,

PLUS a Gala link to share with one other household,

PLUS appropriate billing in the opening credits of the Gala AND

in the new donor recognition display in the York lobby.



$1000-$2499: Associate Producer

ALL previous benefits,

PLUS a Gala link to share with TWO other households,

PLUS appropriate billing in the opening credits of the Gala AND

in the new donor recognition display in the York lobby.



$2500+: Co-Producer

ALL previous benefits,

PLUS a Gala link to share with FOUR other households,

PLUS appropriate billing in the opening credits of the Gala AND

in the new donor recognition display in the York lobby.

Join them HERE!

