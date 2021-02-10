Lilli Cooper, Sasha Hutchings and More Join VASTHY'S FRIENDS for Black History Month Events

Children's Entertainment show Vasthy's Friends is honoring Black History Month with exciting events all month long. To celebrate Black History Month, Vasthy's Friends is hosting 2 separate events to celebrate the various cultures of the Black community and raise money for free shows to children in special circumstances.

"The fundraising goal is to raise $4,500 by March first so we can provide one show a month for a year to underprivileged schools, nursing homes, and Children's Hospitals," says Vasthy Mompoint, Broadway Actress and founder of Vasthy's Friends. When you support the VF fundraising effort you 100% of the funds go to paying our artists additionally you are giving aid to a woman-run, black-owned business. Read past our event details to see the rewards for special giving to Vasthy's Friends in the month of February.

As for the events they are a hoot!

February 13th, 4 PM ET Vasthy (The Prom, Spongebob, Mary Poppins) and Broadway Stars Richard Yoder (Hello Dolly) Julias Chase (Book of Morman), Lauren Molina (Rock of Ages, and more as they continue their Black History month series by celebrating Mardi Gras. You'll even learn to washboard! Saturday, February 27th, 12:00 PM ET join Broadway Stars Vasthy Mompoint (The Prom, Spongebob, Mary Poppins), Gilbert L. Bailey (Beetlejuice, Book of Mormon) , Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), and more as they complete their Black History month series by commemorating Black role models of past and present in the Kido Chicago sponsored "Black to the Future" event!

Vasthy's Friends understands whole-heartedly that additional expenses in this season can be difficult which is why they have made their shows donation-based. When signing up to attend their events (via Fractured Atlas https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/vasthy-s-friends/campaigns/3979) you will have the option to make a donation. Vasthy's Friends wants to offer perks for folks who go the extra mile. For the following prices, you will receive: $50 Show Shout out, $100 Fan pack (Stickers, pins, and more!), $250 Custom "Vasthy Made" flower crown, $500 Vasthy's Friends Caricature and Fan pack $2,500 Custom made Vasthy's Friends Party (up to 30 guests), flower crown, and Fan Pack.

Says Mompoint, "Black History month is always special, and with the current climate, we believe it's more important than ever to shed light on the people who paved the way for so many. Black history is everyone's history. It should be a month of learning, yes, but also a month of pure joy and celebration."

Vasthy's Friends was founded during the pandemic after seeing a great need for joy and creativity for kids nationwide. Now with the help of Associate Producer, Leanne Gadow, their goal is to create a combination live stream & on-demand video platform and produce the most engaging and diverse kid-friendly programming imaginable. All episodes are hosted by Mompoint and feature artists who have created their own original kids show episodes. Vasthy, a first-generation Haitian-American who grew up in Alabama, went on to be in eight Broadway shows but never saw herself represented on film, TV, or stage. Dedicated to authentic representation across the board, Vasthy's Friends produces content that reflects the importance for all kids to see themselves represented.

Mompoint, Host of Vasthy's Friends, states: "The goal was to keep kids engaged and bring them joy, help parents take a much-needed break, and help employ the hundreds of Broadway artists who are out of work for the foreseeable future. I believe the way to change the world is through our youth. It's easier to teach a kid to love than unteach an adult to hate." Proceeds from this event will go to the Cody Renard Scholarship Program.

The show is produced by Leanne Gadow. Donations for this event will go to The Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund which raises money to assist Navajo and Hopi families by purchasing two-weeks' worth of food for families in need.