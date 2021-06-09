Lilli Cooper, Gilbert L. Bailey, Jerusha Cavazos and More to Join the VASTHY'S FRIENDS Virtual Juneteenth Celebration!

On Saturday, June 19th, 12:00 PM ET Broadway actress Vasthy Mompoint will be joined by Beyoncé Bassist Divinity Roxx and Broadway Stars Lilli Cooper (Tony Nominee, SpongeBob: The Musical), Gilbert L. Bailey (Beetlejuice), and Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom). The whole family is invited to sing, dance, read, rock out, and learn more about Juneteenth and the significant role it plays in our history and the Emancipation of the remaining enslaved African-Americans in the Confederacy. Families can join in the Zoom Room or watch on the Vasthy's Friends website, Youtube and Facebook.

As with all Vasthy's Friends events, the event is donation-based and free to all! Collected donations will support the Pretty Brown Girl Organization, which empowers Black and Brown girls while encouraging self-acceptance by cultivating social, emotional & intellectual well-being. Their goal is to create a movement designed to instill self-confidence, pride, and leadership skills in Black and Brown girls to help propel them into positions of power and community activism. Since 2010, Pretty Brown Girl has impacted over 20,000 girls and established 160 After-School Programs in 59 cities across 29 states.

Vasthy's Friends was founded by Vasthy Mompoint and husband/co-creator, Mason Granger during the pandemic after seeing a great need for joy and creativity for kids nationwide. With the help of Associate Producer, Leanne Gadow, their goal is to create a combination of live stream & in-person shows to produce the most engaging and diverse kid-friendly programming imaginable. All episodes are hosted by Mompoint and feature artists who have created their own original kid's show episodes. Mompoint, a first-generation Haitian-American who grew up in Alabama, went on to be in eight Broadway shows but never saw herself represented on film, TV, or stage. Dedicated to authentic representation across the board, Vasthy's Friends produces content that reflects the importance for all kids to see themselves represented.

Mompoint, Host of Vasthy's Friends, states: "Our Juneteenth show, for me, is one of our most important shows. American History books often skip over Juneteenth. In fact, I didn't know about it until I was an adult. When we leave these teachings out, we ignore an entire culture that is embedded in the very fabric of this country. How sad that the slaves didn't know they were free until years after the Proclamation, and we have not celebrated their freedom until now. We hope to make this a yearly show of music, dance and bring honor to the hands that built America. It is a day of Celebration."

Families can sign-up to join in the Zoom Room with this link: https://vasthys-friends.ticketleap.com/juneteenth-event-new/dates/Jun-19-2021_at_1200PM