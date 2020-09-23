Lila Coogan Talks Baseball And Broadway On The BREAK A BAT! Podcast

Coogan made her Broadway debut at the age of 13 as Jane Banks in Mary Poppins, and recently starred as Princess Anya in the First National Tour of Anastasia.

Lila Coogan steps into the Batter's Box for Episode 52 of Break a Bat!

Listen to the episode here:

Coogan made her Broadway debut at the age of 13 as Jane Banks in Mary Poppins, and recently starred as Princess Anya in the First National Tour of Anastasia. This conversation rehashes her experiences as a child star on Broadway, growing up as a lifelong Yankee fan in her native Westchester, touring life, and even her dream role to perform once live theatre resumes. The episode also includes a fun round of Baseball meets Broadway trivia in this week's 7th Inning Stretch with host Al Malafronte and the podcast's co-creator Chris Katzmann!

