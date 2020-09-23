Lila Coogan Talks Baseball And Broadway On The BREAK A BAT! Podcast
Coogan made her Broadway debut at the age of 13 as Jane Banks in Mary Poppins, and recently starred as Princess Anya in the First National Tour of Anastasia.
Lila Coogan steps into the Batter's Box for Episode 52 of Break a Bat!
Listen to the episode here:
Coogan made her Broadway debut at the age of 13 as Jane Banks in Mary Poppins, and recently starred as Princess Anya in the First National Tour of Anastasia. This conversation rehashes her experiences as a child star on Broadway, growing up as a lifelong Yankee fan in her native Westchester, touring life, and even her dream role to perform once live theatre resumes. The episode also includes a fun round of Baseball meets Broadway trivia in this week's 7th Inning Stretch with host Al Malafronte and the podcast's co-creator Chris Katzmann!
More Hot Stories For You
-
Tommy DeVito, One of the Founding Members of The Four Seasons, Passes Away From COVID-19
Tommy DeVito, one of the founding members of The Four Seasons has died from COVID-19 at 92 years old. ...
Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction Goes Virtual Today
The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction goes online for the first time today, Sunday, September 20, 2020. ...
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON Returns With FAME THE MUSICAL - 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR
Friday 25 September, THE SHOWS MUST GO ON YouTube Channel returns with the FAME THE MUSICAL - 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR as part of new season: 'THE GREATS...
Marc Kudisch and More Will Lead SOMETHING'S COMING, New Play on the Making of WEST SIDE STORY, Kicking Off The New Works Virtual Festival
The New Works Virtual Festival, now scheduled to take place from Sunday October 25th to Saturday the 31st, will stream video readings of 20 new script...
Jasmine Cephas Jones and Ron Cephas Jones Become First Father/Daughter Duo to Win Emmy Awards in the Same Year
This weekend, Hamilton alum Jasmine Cephas Jones and her father, stage and screen actor Ron Cephas Jones, became the first father-daughter duo in hist...
Actors' Equity Association Endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris For President and Vice President Of The United States
Actors' Equity Association has announced its endorsement for the 2020 presidential election, supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. ...