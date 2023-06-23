Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Gets Ready for the Tonys

Kimberly Akimbo is running on Broadway at the Booth Theatre.

By: Jun. 23, 2023

What makes a Tony-winning Best Musical? In the case of Kimberly Akimbo, an exceptional book, outstanding score and of course, a sublime cast. One of those cast members is Olivia Elease Hardy, who plays Delia.

Below, check out the premiere of Olivia's vlog, airing exclusively here at BroadwayWorld. In this episode of 'Lights, Camera, Anagrams!', the cast gets ready for the Tony Awards!

Prior to the off-Broadway production of Kimberly Akimbo, Olivia toured with the First national Tour of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical as “Duckling Donna.” Kimberly Akimbo is Olivia’s second professional show and her Broadway debut. Originally from Southern New Jersey, Olivia attended the University of Michigan to earn her BFA in Musical Theatre.





