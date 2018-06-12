Leslie Kritzer Joins DUETS With The Write Teacher(s) Volume 6 at Feinstein's/54 Below

Leslie Kritzer joins the cast of DUETS with The Write Teacher(s) Volume 6 at Feinstein's/54 Below on June 22, 9:30pm.

Leslie recently starred as Alice Kramden in the world premiere musical of The Honeymooners, and she previously performed on Broadway's Something Rotten, A Catered Affair (Drama Desk Nomination), Legally Blonde (Clarence Derwent Award), Hairspray and Elf.

Film and television credits include: Vinyl, Law & Order: SVU, The Battery's Down, 3LBS Jason and Jessica and Love And Other Impossibly Pursuits.

Leslie also received critical acclaim and a Time Out New York award for her sold-out Joe's Pub run of Leslie Kritzer is Patti LuPone At Les Mouches and has performed as a soloist at London's Royal Albert Hall honoring of Tim Rice and Alan Menken.

The evening will feature music from across the musical theatre canon, pairing one Broadway hopeful with a Broadway and/or NYC performer who's inspired them to join, and stay, in this crazy life of show business.

Kritzer will join a line up that features Loni Ackerman (Cats, Evita, Starting Here, Starting Now), Danielle Ferland (All My Sons, A Year With Frog and Toad, Into the Woods), Gabriella Garcia, Samantha Gershman, Adam Hyndman (Aladdin), Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel (Bandstand, The Drowsy Chaperone), Tatiana Lofton, Amanda Mullin, Avery Norris, Betsy Struxness (Hamilton, Matilda), and Stephanie Turci!

Conceived, produced, and directed by Megan Minutillo (in association with thewriteteachers.com), with musical direction by Todd Hulet.

DUETS with The Write Teacher(s) Volume 6 will play Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, June 22, at 9:30 PM. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Premium tickets are available for $65, additional $6 if purchased at the venue. Get 35% off your main dining room tickets with the code DUET35. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

