Leslie Kritzer, Ben Cook Join THE FIRST LADY on Showtime

Joining a cast that also includes Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Gillian Anderson, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Ben Tyler Cook will star in "The First Lady" for Showtime.

Kritzer will play Martha Graham, an American modern dancer and choreographer whose technique reshaped American dance. Graham instructed Betty Ford as a young and hopeful dancer living in New York City in 1939.

Cook will play Steven Ford, Jerry and Betty Ford's youngest son.

Also joining the cast is Aya Cash, Jake Picking, Cayden Boyd, Marc Hills, Thomas E. Sullivan) and Patrice Johnson Chevannes.

The First Lady is a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House, according to Deadline.

On Broadway, Kritzer most recently originated the role of Delia in Beetlejuice. Her credits also include Something Rotten, Elf, Sondheim on Sondheim, Legally Blonde (Clarence Derwent Award), A Catered Affair (Drama Desk nomination) and Hairspray.

Cook starred in the original Broadway cast of Mean Girls. His Broadway and touring credits also include Tuck Everlasting, Newsies, Billy in Billy Elliot, and Ragtime. He will appear in Steven Spielberg's upcoming West Side Story remake.