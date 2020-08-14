Lesli Margherita to Appear on 3D+U

Lesli Margherita will appear on the show on August 14.

Southern California's 3-D Theatricals has announced its special 3D+U guest for this week. On Friday, August 14, 3-D's Executive Producer/Artistic Director T.J. Dawson will welcome Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda The Musical, Dames at Sea) as his guest for "Fantastical Friday." Dawson will speak to Margherita from 2:00-3:30 PM (PDT) on Facebook Live @3DTShows.



An Olivier Award winner for her West End debut as Inez in Zorro The Musical, Lesli made her Broadway debut originating the role of Mrs. Wormwood in Matilda The Musical. After over 1000 performances, she bid farewell to the Broadway company of Matilda and crossed the street to The Helen Hayes to star as the diva Mona Kent in the Broadway premiere of Dames at Sea. Lesli returned to Matilda to close out its Broadway run. Earlier this year, Lesli starred as Princess in Emojiland Off-Broadway. Lesli was previously seen Off-Broadway as Cindy Lou Who in the one woman tour-de-force Who's Holiday. Her hilarious show-stopping performance earned her critical acclaim including a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance, a Lortel nomination for Outstanding Solo Show and an Off-Broadway Alliance nomination for Best Solo Performance. Television credits include the ABC sitcom pilot "Most Likely To" opposite Yvette Nicole Brown and recurring roles on "Homeland" (Showtime), "Instinct" (CBS), "Seven Seconds" (Netflix), "Transparent" (Amazon) and "The Crew" (Netflix). Movie credits include the upcoming The Many Saints of Newark, Opening Night (opp. Topher Grace and Taye Diggs) and Lucky Stiff. Lesli's voice can also be heard on several animated films and shows including Disney's Cinderella 3 and Nickelodeon's "Sponge Bob Squarepants." Regional stage credits include Adelaide in Guys & Dolls (Sacramento Music Circus; Bucks County Playhouse), Signora Psyche Zinobia in A Scythe of Time (NYMF), Esmeralda in Hunchback of Notre Dame (Sacramento Music Circus), Lilli/Kate in Kiss Me, Kate (Reprise; Ovation Award - Best Actress), The Gronholm Method (The Falcon ; Ovation nom. - Best Ensemble), Aldonza in Man of La Mancha (MTW; Ovation & LADCC nom - Best Actress), Julie in Show Boat (Goodspeed Opera), Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors (La Mirada), and Lady of the Lake in Spamalot (Sacramento Music Circus).



T.J. Dawson is an award-winning director, producer and the current Executive Producer/Artistic Director for 3-D Theatricals. "...Under the guiding hand of T.J. Dawson, [3-D Theatricals] has delivered shows whose production values exceed many a touring company..., and which are as slick and professional as anything in New York City..." - Orange County Register In a short time, 3-D Theatricals has been among the most awarded and critically acclaimed theaters in Southern California including many Ovations nominations and wins as well as the very prestigious Joel Hirschorn Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theatre by the LA Drama Critics Circle. The company received the most Ovation nominations of any theatre for the 2012-13 season next to Center Theatre Group. As a director, T.J. has received an Ovation nomination, as well as a L.A. Drama Critics Circle nomination for the critically acclaimed production of Parade (winner of four Ovation awards for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Ensemble, and Best Musical) and for his production of Ragtime. He has also directed for 3DT: The Drowsy Chaperone, All Shook Up (both productions), The Sound of Music, A Chorus Line, Avenue Q (Ovation Nomination), 9 to 5: The Musical, Into the Woods, Side Show (Robby Award for Best Director and Musical), The Addams Family (staring Bronson Pinchot and Rachel York), Beauty and the Beast, The Full Monty and Oklahoma! Other select producer/director/choreographer credits include: the Orange County premieres and critically-acclaimed productions of Side Show, Lippa's The Wild Party, Bat Boy The Musical, Cabaret, Into the Woods and Seussical.

With 3D+U, the spotlight is on YOU and we can get through this together. Being socially distant may be the biggest role you will ever have to play. Let's come together while being apart with workshops, workouts, classes and talkbacks.

During this time of social distancing, 3-D Theatricals has been producing free daily streaming content for 3D+U, including workouts, classes and talkbacks. Details are posted daily on the company's website: www.3dtheatricals.com, Instagram and Facebook, and via email blasts.

