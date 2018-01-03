Lesli Margherita Will Bring THIS BROAD'S WAY to Bucks County Playhouse

Lesli Margherita is heading to Pennsylvania!

Bucks County Playhouse has just announced that the Olivier Award winner will bring her new solo concert,"This Broad's Way," to the New Hope venue on January 20 (8pm).

Broadway Star and Miss Adelaide from Bucks County Playhouse's hit musical, "Guys and Dolls," Lesli Margherita returns to Bucks County Playhouse with an all-new concert. Featuring time honored classics, Broadway showstoppers, and new twists on what will become old favorites, Margherita takes the stage with her signature sass and wit to share stories about how she's managed to carve her niche in this business we call show.

Tickets are $40 - $75 plus fees.



Margherita most recently starred as a grown up Cindy-Lou Who in Matthew Lombardo's Who's Holiday! directed by Carl Andress at the Westside Theater. She also appeared on Broadway in 2015's DAMES AT SEA, and starred as Mrs. Wormwood in MATILDA THE MUSICAL.

Bucks County Playhouse, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, is the oldest and largest professional Equity performing arts center in Bucks County. Under the direction of Tony Award-winning producers Alexander Fraser and Robyn Goodman, the Playhouse provides first class professional theatrical entertainment as well as community events, partnerships and arts education programming for visitors and residents of New Hope, Doylestown, Lambertville and the Delaware Valley.

Located between Philadelphia and New York, Bucks County Playhouse opened in 1939 in a converted 1790 gristmill after a group of community activists, led by Broadway orchestrator Don Walker and playwright Moss Hart, rallied to save the building. The Playhouse quickly became one of the country's most famous regional theaters, featuring a roster of American theatrical royalty including Helen Hayes, Kitty Carlisle, George S. Kaufman, Grace Kelly, Robert Redford, Bert Lahr, Walter Matthau, Angela Lansbury, Bernadette Peters, Alan Alda, Tyne Daly, Liza Minnelli and Audra McDonald and remained in continuous operation until December 2010. In 2012, the Playhouse re-opened thanks to the efforts of the Bridge Street Foundation, the nonprofit family foundation of Kevin and Sherri Daugherty, and Broadway producer Jed Bernstein2018.





Related Articles