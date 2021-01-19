Lesli Margherita, Patti Murin, Colin Donnell and More to Take Part in VILLIAN: DEBLANKS Virtual Benefit

Audience-favorite Villain: DeBlanks is making its 'virtual' debut, Saturday, January 30 via StarsintheHouse.com, to benefit The Actors Fund.



The Broadway-lover's lineup features the always hilarious Lesli Margherita (Matilda, The ManySaints of Newark), triple-threat dynamo Carly Hughes (Pippin, ABC's American Housewife), incandescent "Bachelor" fan Patti Murin (Frozen, Lysistrata Jones); wryly charming Barrett Foa (Avenue Q, CBS's NCIS: LA), handsome & mischievous Colin Donnell (Anything Goes, NBC's Chicago Med), and comedian/author/radio host Frank DeCaro (The Daily Show, Big Wigs).

Hosted by outrageously funny Tony-nominee Brenda Braxton (Smokey Joe's Cafe, SMASH), this will be an unmissable night of unpredictable fun benefitting a fantastic organization.



A Time Out NY Critics' Pick written by Billy Mitchell, Villain: DeBlanks is the uproarious improvisational comedy where the stars say words you put in their mouths. The audience provides nouns, adjectives, verbs, etc. (the wilder, the better), and the actors provide the laughs-uncensored and unrehearsed-as they tell the story of Philip DeBlanks' untimely demise. It's "Clue" meets adult "Mad Libs," and it's never the same show twice!



Villain: DeBlanks benefit for The Actors Fund will play StarsintheHouse.com on Saturday, January 30. 8pm EST / 5pm PST.

For more information on the show, visit: villaindeblanks.com.