Lesli Margherita, Jeff Skowron & More to Star in DAMN YANKEES at Musical Theatre West

Long Beach's Musical Theatre West has announced its cast for the upcoming production of Damn Yankees, set to debut for select dates through October 30th. Boasting a winning roster of 21, the cast is filled with talent seen on Broadway, West End, off-Broadway shows, national tours, TV, film, and more! MTW's production of the Tony Award-winning musical will kick off with a preview performance on October 14th and host an official opening night on October 15th. Tickets to the iconic, all-American classic range from $20 - $96 USD each and are available online now at musical.org.

Broadway and West End star, Lesli Margherita, will return to the MTW stage to play the role of Lola, the seductive sidekick to the devilish Mr. Applegate (played by Jeff Skowron). Margherita is best known for her Olivier Award-winning role in West End's Zorro The Musical, and originated the roles of Mrs. Wormwood in Matilda The Musical and Mona in Dames at Sea on Broadway. She has multiple film and TV credits, as well as regional stage credits including leading roles in Guys and Dolls, Flamingo Kid, Hunchback Of Notre Dame, Kiss Me Kate, Man Of La Mancha, Little Shop Of Horrors, and Spamalot. Returning to the MTW stage 10-years after her last role as Aldonza in MTW's 2012 production of Man of La Mancha, Margherita is excited to be able to perform on the MTW stage again.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to play this bucket list role at home on the West Coast with the always amazing MTW and this insanely talented cast," shared Margherita. "Pinching myself daily."

Joining Margherita as part of the MTW Damn Yankees cast of grand slam talent is: Jeff Skowron as Mr. Applegate (Broadway's How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, "Bad Santa 2"); Norman Large as Joe Boyd ("Star Trek," Broadway's Les Miserables, Cats). James Olivas will play Joe Hardy (Kinky Boots at the Hollywood Bowl, "American Horror Stories," "Encore! with Kristen Bell"), and Teri Bibb as Meg (The Phantom of the Opera, Broadway and National Tour). Rounding out the roster is a full company of Musical Theatre West audience favorites well-known to the Southern California stage scene.

"It's been over 26 years since Damn Yankees last took the MTW stage, and we couldn't be more thrilled to have such a talented cast and company for our devilishly fun production," said Paul Garman, Executive Director/Producer of Musical Theatre West. "What better way to enjoy both baseball and Halloween than making a deal with the devil for your favorite team to win? We look forward to welcoming everyone for an out-of-the-park hit!"

The Damn Yankees creative team includes direction by Cynthia Ferrer (MTW's The Little Mermaid, "Georgia Rule," "Martial Law") and musical direction by Matthew Smedal (music director/conductor of Jerry Zaks' Broadway musical Mrs. Doubtfire, off-Broadway's Clueless). Choreography by Alexis Carra Girbés (FX's "Fosse/Verdon," Fosse 1st National Tour) will elevate the devilish dance moves and fan-favorite numbers from the 1958 "Damn Yankees" film, which starred Gwen Verdon and was choreographed by Bob Fosse; one of the most legendary duos in musical history.

The Long Beach premiere of Damn Yankees will show on select dates, October 14 - October 30, 2022 at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on the campus of CSU Long Beach. Dress up for an All Star Theme Night and ASL Interpreted Performance on Friday, October 21, and compete in a "Date with the Devil" costume contest on Friday, October 28. Tickets start at $20 USD and are available for purchase by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org. Fees may apply. $15 student rush tickets will be available at the door 30 minutes prior to showtime, with ID. More information, a full line-up of performances, and additional details can be found at https://musical.org.

The story of Musical Theatre West is the 70-year journey from a group of volunteers performing in a high school auditorium to one of the largest and most respected theatrical production companies in Southern California. Utilizing professional talent, and producing regional and even world premiere musicals while continuing to honor the tradition of classic musical theatre, MTW is the largest arts producer in the Long Beach area. The company continues to receive critical acclaim and national recognition - and many performers who cut their teeth on the MTW stage have gone on to successful careers on Broadway and in television and film. Just as importantly, stage and screen veterans now come to Musical Theatre West to perform, finding it to be one of the friendliest and most fun venues to work in. A key aspect of the company is its dedication to education, and the Education and Outreach Programs of Musical Theatre West bring the joy and magic of musical theater to over 17,000 children each year through special morning performances, traveling shows and school assemblies, and the Summer Youth Conservatory. Musical Theatre West has a mission to enrich the community with Broadway-quality productions, preserve musical theatre as a unique American art form, and expose people of all backgrounds to the excitement of musical theatre.