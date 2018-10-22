Lesli Margherita Brings A Royal Holiday Extravaganza YULE YOUR KINGDOM To The Green Room 42 This Holiday Season

Olivier Award Winner Lesli Margherita will make her debut at The Green Room 42 with a royal holiday extravaganza, YULE YOUR KINGDOM: The Holiday Remix. The show will play for two nights: Friday Dec 14th & Saturday Dec 15th at 11:30p.

It's the most wonderful time of the year...to REIGN!!! In this totes tinsel sparkly edition of RULE YOUR KINGDOM, 'Queen' Lesli Margherita "inspires", "uplifts", and "slaps you across the face with a Yule Log" -- and let's be honest, everyone needs a good slap in the face with a Yule Log every once in a while.



From memorable favorites with a holiday twist to brand new stories bound to become the classics you recite as you down spiked Egg Nog, Margherita's 70 minute show-stopping set will leave you screaming, "YASSSS HOLIDAYS!!!".



Written by Margherita, YULE YOUR KINGDOM: The Holiday Remix will be directed and produced by Lauren Bass, featuring musical direction and arrangements by Brett Ryback.



Yule Your Kingdom plays Friday Dec 14th & Saturday Dec 15th, 11:30p at The Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave. 4th Fl, inside YOTEL). Tickets are $25 General Admission; no food/drink minimum. For more info or to purchase tickets, visit leslimargherita.com or thegreenroom42.com.

