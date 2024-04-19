Lena Hall, Gabby Beans, Talia Ryder, and More Join Ethan Coen Comedy HONEY DON'T!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ethan Coen's new comedy is set to feature a strong ensemble, with several Broadway alums.

According to Deadline, Charlie Day, Billy Eichner, Lera Abova, Jacnier, Gabby Beans, Talia Ryder, Kristin Connolly, Lena Hall, Don Swayze, Josh Pafchek, Kale Brown, Alexander Carstoiu, and Christin Antidormi will all appear in Honey Don't, the upcoming comedy from Ethan Coen. These actors join the previously announced Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza and Chris Evans, who will lead the film.

Those with Broadway backgrounds in the cast include Lena Hall, who won a Tony-Award for her performance as Nicola in the musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch. More recently, she played Audrey in the currently running Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors.

Talia Ryder played the role of Hortensia in Matilda the Musical on Broadway and also had a role in Steven Spielberg's film version of West Side Story.

Gabby Beans was nominated for her performance as Sabina in the 2022 production of Thornton Wilder's The Skin of Our Teeth. She will soon be seen in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Presumed Innocent, which will be premiering this summer at Tribeca.

Jacnier played the role of Mike Teavee in the touring production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Often directing alongside his brother Joel, Ethan Coen's most recent solo feature was 2024's Drive-Away Dolls, starring Margaret Qualley and Beanie Feldstein. He wrote the script for this film with his wife Tricia Cooke.