Tribeca Festival to Host World Premiere of Jake Gyllenhaal-Led Series PRESUMED INNOCENT

Jake Gyllenhaal is coming to the small screen in a forthcoming legal thriller.

Apple TV+'s Presumed Innocent, starring Gyllenhall, will see its world premiere at the 23rd Tribeca Festival in New York during June 5-16.

Presumed Innocent is an eight-episode limited series starring and executive produced by Jake Gyllenhaal, hailing from David E. Kelley and executive producer J.J. Abrams, and is based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Scott Turow.

Starring Gyllenhaal in the lead role of chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich, the series takes viewers on a gripping journey through the horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. The series explores obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together. The star-studded ensemble cast of the thriller also includes Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle and Renate Reinsve.

After the screening, there will a conversation with the cast and creative team.

Gyllenhaal has performed in numerous projects across the screen and stage. He starred in a West End production of the play This Is Our Youth and Broadway productions of the musical Sunday in the Park with George as well as the plays Constellations and Sea Wall/A Life. He is set to play Iago alongide Denzel Washington's Macbeth in a Broadway production of the William Shakespeare play that will open in Spring 2025.

Presumed Innocent will mark the first time that Gyllenhaal has played a recurring role in a television or miniseries.

Photo Credit: Bruce Gilkas