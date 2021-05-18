Len Cariou, Michael Cerveris, Melissa Errico and More to Star in THE INDOMITABLE IRISHRY: AN ONLINE CELEBRATION

Irish Repertory Theatre announced today performers and presenters for The Indomitable Irishry: An Online Celebration, this season's Gala benefit production, which will stream online on Monday June 14, 2021 at 7:30pm ET. The evening will honor Tony Award winner Bill Irwin (On Beckett) and best-selling author and marketing powerhouse, Mary Lou Quinlan, and Joe Quinlan, former president of Time Inc. Television and senior producer of the "MacNeil-Lehrer NewsHour."

The Indomitable Irishry will feature performances by Len Cariou (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street), Michael Cerveris (Fun Home), Kerry Conte (Irish Rep's Meet Me in St. Louis), Melissa Errico (On A Clear Day You Can See Forever), Jay Aubrey Jones (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying) Donna Kane (Meet Me in St. Louis), Kylie Kuioka (Irish Rep's Meet Me in St. Louis), Ciarán Sheehan (The Phantom of the Opera), and Max von Essen (An American in Paris).

The gala will feature special appearances by Matthew Broderick (The Seafarer), Gabriel Byrne (Long Day's Journey into Night), 2020 Recipient of Irish Repertory Theatre's Visionary Leadership Award Loretta Brennan Glucksman, Ireland's New York Consul General Ciarán Madden, John Douglas Thompson (The Emperor Jones), and Riverdance composer Bill Whelan.

The evening will be directed and arranged by Artistic Director Charlotte Moore (Meet Me in St. Louis), produced by Producing Director Ciarán O'Reilly (A Touch of the Poet) and feature music direction by John Bell (Meet Me in St. Louis).

Join Irish Rep online for an evening of music and songs celebrating their thirty-two years of bringing the best Irish and Irish American stories to the stage. This one-night-only event, whose title is drawn from W.B. Yeats's poem "Under Ben Bulben," will celebrate their "indomitable Irishry" and look to the future as they celebrate the artistic accomplishments of the acclaimed master clown, Tony Award-winning actor and MacArthur, Guggenheim and Fulbright Fellow Bill Irwin and present the Champions of the Arts Award to award-winning women's marketing expert and New York Times bestselling author Mary Lou Quinlan, and former TV executive Joe Quinlan.

Featured musicians include John Bell (piano/conductor), Janey Choi (violin), Jeremy Clayton (woodwinds), John Convertino (bass), Molly Goldman (viola), Karen Lindquist (harp), Suzy Perelman (violin), Alex Prezzano (guitar), Rich Rosenzweig (drums), and Debbie Sepe (cello) with orchestrations by Josh Clayton.

All proceeds benefit Irish Repertory Theatre and will allow them to continue to employ actors and theatre artists, while producing vital new works by Irish and Irish American playwrights. For more information or to learn about event sponsorship, please contact Irish Rep's Director of Development Jason Smoller at 212.255.0270 or jason.smoller@irishrep.org.

For more information visit: IrishRep.org