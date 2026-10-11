Lawton Dance Collective To Present New Work EVIDENCE OF DAMAGE
The performance will showcase the poetry of Adrienne Rich.
Lawton Dance Collective, a women-led contemporary dance company directed by Julia Lawton, brings the poetry of Adrienne Rich to life October 24 - 25, 2026 at Dixon Place.
Inspired by Rich's collection Diving Into the Wreck, the choreography explores identity, memory, power, resistance, and the process of finding a way to move through the world together.
'This work asks us to consider the personal and political,' Artistic Director Julia Lawton said of Evidence of Damage, 'and especially, how we can take care of each other through the wreckage in our own personal lives and in the world at large.'
Lawton Dance Collective was founded in September 2024 by Julia Lawton, alongside a group of eight female dance artists: Sarah Baghdadi, Erica Caruso, Isabella Gamba, Abby Garcia, Katie Jaffie, Casey Leyden, Emelia Sikorsky, and Alex St-Onge.
Built on the belief that art flourishes in spaces where kindness, generosity, and love are at the forefront, LDC is committed to a creative practice that emphasizes community and care. Since its inception, Lawton Dance Collective has performed over thirty times throughout New York City and beyond.
At Lawton Dance Collective, they welcome the opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue, consider multiple perspectives, embody universal human truths, and practice empathy. Their process is research-driven, emphasizing connection to other forms of art. They often explore literature, poetry, and visual artwork as inspiration for their work. As a women-led company, those inspirations are often female artists, and our work frequently investigates a range of female experiences. Their practice is highly collaborative, with conversation as a central part of generating material.
In an effort to give back to their NYC dance community, LDC offers low-cost classes and workshops. In 2025, they developed our LDC Curates Program, a community initiative aimed to support and uplift the work of other emerging artists.
For more information, visit lawtondancecollective.com. Follow us at @lawtondancecollective
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