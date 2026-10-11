Lawton Dance Collective To Present New Work EVIDENCE OF DAMAGE

Lawton Dance Collective, a women-led contemporary dance company directed by Julia Lawton, brings the poetry of Adrienne Rich to life October 24 - 25, 2026 at Dixon Place.

Inspired by Rich's collection Diving Into the Wreck, the choreography explores identity, memory, power, resistance, and the process of finding a way to move through the world together.

'This work asks us to consider the personal and political,' Artistic Director Julia Lawton said of Evidence of Damage, 'and especially, how we can take care of each other through the wreckage in our own personal lives and in the world at large.'

Lawton Dance Collective was founded in September 2024 by Julia Lawton, alongside a group of eight female dance artists: Sarah Baghdadi, Erica Caruso, Isabella Gamba, Abby Garcia, Katie Jaffie, Casey Leyden, Emelia Sikorsky, and Alex St-Onge.

Built on the belief that art flourishes in spaces where kindness, generosity, and love are at the forefront, LDC is committed to a creative practice that emphasizes community and care. Since its inception, Lawton Dance Collective has performed over thirty times throughout New York City and beyond.

At Lawton Dance Collective, they welcome the opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue, consider multiple perspectives, embody universal human truths, and practice empathy. Their process is research-driven, emphasizing connection to other forms of art. They often explore literature, poetry, and visual artwork as inspiration for their work. As a women-led company, those inspirations are often female artists, and our work frequently investigates a range of female experiences. Their practice is highly collaborative, with conversation as a central part of generating material.

In an effort to give back to their NYC dance community, LDC offers low-cost classes and workshops. In 2025, they developed our LDC Curates Program, a community initiative aimed to support and uplift the work of other emerging artists.

For more information, visit lawtondancecollective.com. Follow us at @lawtondancecollective

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 20 Days 08 Hrs 17 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming