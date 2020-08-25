Lauren Patten, Seth Rudetsky, Nikki Blonsky and More Join Pride and Less Prejudice Virtual Campaign

These stars are urging schools to #ReadOutProud.

On August 25, non-profit organization Pride and Less Prejudice (PLP) launched a #ReadOutProud fundraising campaign video with LGBTQ celebrities including Adam Rippon, Nicole Maines, Darryl Stephens, and Tig Notaro.

Watch below!

Founded in November of 2019, PLP provides free age-appropriate LGBTQ-inclusive books to classrooms from pre-K to third grade in order to foster LGBTQ acceptance. Since its launch, PLP has raised more than $2,000 and donated more than 175 books to classrooms in twenty different U.S. states and several Canadian provinces. PLP has also been featured on Pantsuit Nation, GLAAD's Twitter, and the Be a Better Ally podcast. The goal of this video is to raise $10,000 and use that money to donate 800 LGBTQ-inclusive books to classrooms in the U.S. and Canada.

"Our organization's mission is to foster the acceptance and support of LGBTQ and questioning youth by making them feel more at home in educational spaces," said PLP founder Lisa Forman. "We also believe that LGBTQ-inclusive books benefit other children by introducing them to perspectives different from their own, thereby encouraging empathy and compassion."

Appearing in the #ReadOutProud campaign video are: Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, comedian Tig Notaro, actress Stephanie Allynne, SiriusXM host and Stars in the House co-host Seth Rudestky, Grammy-nominated singer Rufus Wainwright, Nicole Maines (Supergirl), Natasha Negovanlis (Carmilla), Theo Germaine (The Politician, Work in Progress), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill), Nikki Blonsky (Hairspray), Darryl Stephens (Noah's Arc), and Patrik-Ian Polk (Noah's Arc).

On the importance of having LGBTQ-inclusive books in schools, Darryl Stephens explained: "Seeing characters whose experiences reflect our own affirms that our feelings are valid, and that we too, deserve to be loved." Similarly, Harvey Guillén shared: "It really is important to have LGBTQ characters represented, especially with younger kids, and while their minds are being shaped, and to tell them that it's okay."

www.prideandlessprejudice.org

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You