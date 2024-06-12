Laura and Linda Benanti to Bring MOTHERS KNOW BEST to 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will welcome the dazzling mother-daughter duo Laura and Linda Benanti on July 21, 23, & 24 at 7pm.

Experience Tony Award winner Laura Benanti as she joins forces with her mother, Linda, in a touchingly humorous show about mother-daughter relationships. Music direction by Billy Stritch.

Raised in Kinnelon, New Jersey, Laura jumped right from the lead in her high school musical Hello, Dolly! to Maria in the 1998 Broadway revival of The Sound of Music. She has since starred in 11 Broadway shows, has been nominated for 5 Tony Awards, winning one Tony Award for her role as Louise in Gypsy (2008). A star of both stage and screen, Laura has an impressive television and film roster.

Her mother, Linda Benanti, was part of the national tour of The Odyssey with Yul Brynner and performed off-Broadway and regionally as The Girl in The Fantasticks, Guinevere in Camelot, Marion in The Music Man, Anne in A Little Night Music, Nanette in No, No, Nanette, Sarah in Guys and Dolls, and many others. After retiring from performing, Linda opened a vocal studio in Kinnelon, New Jersey. From this studio, Linda teaches everyone from local students to Broadway stars. Linda is thrilled to be out of retirement and performing across the country with her daughter!

Laura and Linda Benanti: Mothers Know Best plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 21, 23, & 24 at 7pm. Cover charges are $89.50 (includes $9.50 in fees) – $122.50 (includes $12.50 in fees). Premiums are $161 (includes $16 in fees) - $186.50 (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/Benanti. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

TICKET ACCESSIBILITY

A limited number of $35 tickets are available to members of 35 Below, 54 Below’s membership program for persons under the age of 35. Learn more about 35 Below and our other accessible ticket initiatives at 54below.org/TicketAccessibility.

Photo credit: Scott Suchman