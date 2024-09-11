Laura Benanti and Norm Lewis Will Headline TDF'S Broadway Breakfast Fundraiser

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

Laura Benanti and Norm Lewis will headline TDF's Broadway Breakfast, their annual fall fundraising event, which will take place on October 23 at 8 AM at City Winery.

The event will be hosted by Frank DiLella and Irene Gandy, and will also celebrate Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson, Union Settlement, and Sony Corporation of America.

Rudetsky and Wesley Jackson will receive the TDF Founders Award. Union Settlement will receive the Victoria Bailey Impact Award.

To learn more or purchase tickets, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/CWV/.

About TDF

The Theatre Development Fund (TDF) is a not-for-profit performing arts service organization in New York City, which heavily subsidizes Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-off-broadwaytheatre and dance productions. The organization also assists Broadway with complying with the ADA, provides educational outreach programs to secondary and college students, and rents out costumes to productions and other non-profits. It has received a Special Tony Award for its work.

Created in 1968 to help an ailing New York theatre industry, TDF now provides support to more than 1,000 plays and musicals, returning upwards of $2 billion in revenue to thousands of Broadway, Off-Broadway and Off-Off Broadway music and dance productions.