Laura Benanti Would 'Probably Run Away' If She Ever Met Melania Trump

Broadway star Laura Benanti has told Page Six that she has no desire to meet First Lady Melania Trump, who she has become famous for portraying on Stephen Colbert's Late Show.

"If I ever met her, I would probably run away," Benanti said. "I do not think she would be excited to see me."

When discussing her inspiration for her portrayal, Benanti said, "I just watched videos of her and imitated her, but of course put my own ridiculous spin on it."

Check out some of Benanti's best work as the First Lady below:

"Melania Trump Corrects the Lies of 'Fire and Fury'"

"Melania Trump is Dreaming of a Dark Christmas"

Melania Trump Gets Emotional About Moving Into The White House"

Melania Trump Did Not Plagiarize Her RNC Speech"

Benanti currently stars opposite Emmy Award winners Amy Schumer and Keegan-Michael Key and Tony Award nominee Jeremy Shamos in Steve Martin's METEOR SHOWER. The show officially opened on November 29th at Broadway's Booth Theatre and is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks.

Benanti received a Tony nomination for her performance in the 2016 revival of SHE LOVES ME. Among her many other Broadway credits are WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN, GYPSY, NINE and INTO THE WOODS. She also appeared in recurring roles on CBS's "The Good Wife", HBO's "Nurse Jackie" and "Supergirl" on The CW and starred as Elsa Schrader in NBC's THE SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE.

Photo Credit: Scott Kiwalchyk/CBS





