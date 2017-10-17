Laura Bell Bundy, Sara Bareilles, Jessie Mueller & More Will Unite for DOUBLE STANDARDS Concert

On Sunday, November 12, leading ladies will unite at Town Hall to celebrate women's rights, health and empowerment.

Double Standards, a star-studded benefit concert, will star Rosie O Donnell, Sara Bareilles, Ingrid Michaelson, Jessie Mueller, Annaleigh Ashford, Cady Huffman, Marissa Winoker, Laura Bell Bundy, Lena Hall, Ana Gasteyer, Morgan James, Denee Benton, Leslie Margherita, Judy Kuhn, Linda Hart, Eden Espinosa, Leslie Kritzer, and other special guest stars!

For tickets, visit: thetownhall.org/event/double-standards

Related Articles