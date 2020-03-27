Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Tumblr
Launching Our New Collection of Broadway World Gif Stickers!
We're launching our brand new collection of Broadway World gif stickers that can be used on your Instagram stories and Snapchats! Just search 'broadwayworld' on Instagram Stories or Snapchat and select your favorite(s) to add to your posts!
We've got classic theater phrases like 'break a leg,' 'I can't, I have rehearsal,' and many more! Plus, quotes and icons from your favorite shows!
While you're at it, follow us on Instagram! See our entire collection of gifs at our Giphy account.
Breaking: Tony-Winning Playwright Terrence McNally Dies from Coronavirus-Related Complications at 81
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that legendary Broadway playwright Terrence McNally passed away today, March 24, from complications due to coronav... (read more)
Laura Bell Bundy Has Tested Positive For COVID-19
Laura Bell Bundy has announced via Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19.... (read more)
National Theatre Will Stream NT Live Productions For Free on YouTube
The National Theatre has announced its new initiative, NATIONAL THEATRE AT HOME providing access to content online to serve audiences in their homes. ... (read more)
Broadway Veteran Mark Blum Passes Away from Coronavirus Complications
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Mark Blum, who most recently appeared on Broadway in The Assembled Parties (2013), has... (read more)
Breaking: 2020 Tony Awards Ceremony Has Been Postponed
BroadwayWorld has just learned that the 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7th from Radio Ci... (read more)
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings IN THE HEIGHTS To Raise Money for BC/EFA
Tonight Lin-Manuel Miranda hopped on Twitter for a quick Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids fundraiser.... (read more)
