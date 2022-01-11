Laugh Out Loud this Valentine's Day with the Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble!

IRTE celebrates Love American Style with Tammy's Bachelorette.

Conceived by Nannette Deasy and Directed by Pat Shay, and starring: Evie Aronson, Robert Baumgardner, Nannette Deasy, Todd Exler, Natalie Hunter, Sam Katz, Vikki Martin, Elke Reid, and Jack Spalding. Featuring live music by John Munnelly. Technical Director: William Knapp.

In the tradition of the endless reality(?) shows, Tony & Tina's Wedding, and a healthy stomp of Bridezilla, IRTE saves you a seat at the wedding of Blonde, beautiful Tammy Tucker! She's reunited all her besties, one male stripper, and an ex-boyfriend or two to say goodbye to single life in THE (improvised and interactive) Bachelorette Party of the CENTURY!

Vax'd, boosted, masked, and audience-carded, IRTE is making sure that the only thing in the show that is infectious ... is the laughter.

IRTE's "Tammy's Bachelorette", an improvisation-based, audience-interactive comedic play that takes you "behind-the-scenes" of a bride-zilla, is an expanded re-mounting of IRTE's acclaimed 2019 production. Each night, the audience serves as "guests" and joins in on the fun and party games.

As the audience enters the space, the party is already in full swing, the theater having been transformed into a Bennigan's Restaurant in downtown Morristown, NJ. During the pre-show, the audience is treated as Tammy's "besties" and mingle with the bridal party. The show uses several typical bachelorette-party games to draw audience into Tammy's world. The action switches back and forth between the very "public" audience interactive party games, and the very "private" relationship scenes between Tammy, her family and friends (during which secret crises and antics are revealed). There will be games, prizes, ex-boyfriends, a reluctant stripper, and inappropriate cake to share with the audience.

FRIDAYS & SATURDAYS: February 11 & 12, 18 & 19, 25 & 26, March 4 & 5 @ 8:00 pm

Tickets $20 Online / $25 Cash Only at the Door

PLUS a SPECIAL VALENTINE'S DAY SHOW on MONDAY FEBRUARY 14

Tickets $30 Online / $40 Cash Only at the Door

The Producers Club, 358 West 44th Street, NYC