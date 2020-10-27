Last Weekend At Governors Island: Things To Do & See Before The Season Ends

Installations, performances, and virtual programs highlight Governors Island arts and culture programming.

See installations, performances, virtual programs and highlights from Governors Island arts and culture programming organizations before the season ends

As the end of Governors Island's 2020 public season approaches, there's still plenty of arts and culture programming from organizations active on the Island to discover on and off our shore and online.

Saturday 10/24 is the last installment of Hey Neighbor!, an artist talk series livestreamed from the porches of Nolan Park. Tune in at 3pm to hear from artists from Beam Center, BronxArtSpace, Harvestworks and NARS Foundation.

Works on Water presents Drawing the Water on Sunday 10/25. Meet artists at the water's edge north of Castle Williams to join a conversation about our relationships with water and to draw the surrounding Harbor waters.

On Saturday 10/31, Harvestworks presents Out/With/In, a day-long experience combining live musical performances and installations across the Island. See performances in two programs beginning at 11:15AM and 3:15PM.

ArtCrawl Harlem invites viewers along for a virtual studio tour with GI Residency Initiative artist Demarcus McGaughey, Saturday 10/31 at 12PM, livestreamed from ArtCrawl's Nolan Park house.

NY Virtual Volcano Observatory resident artist Jemila MacEwan's outdoor installation, Dead Gods, is on view every day outside House 15 in Nolan Park. Dead Gods honors giant, prehistoric fungi known as Prototaxites, common ancestors to many modern organisms, with monolithic structures sprouting living mushrooms.

West Harlem Art Fund's first outdoor installation on Governors Island, Conrad Levenson's Personal Goal Post, is on view daily outside House 10 in Nolan Park.

See a diptych of illustration and prose by Shandaken Projects year-round resident artist Jonathan Gonzalez outside House 2B in Nolan Park, and pick up artist Jeremy Sorese's new broadsheet there or at the Soissons Landing Welcome Center through 11/1.

Billion Oyster Project's GI Residency Initiative artist Zef Egan's pinhole photographs of BOP's initiatives and activities are on view daily outside House 16 in Nolan Park.

Artist Aviva Rahmani presents a new installation, Lost Forests, Found, in collaboration with LMCC, NYC Audubon and Earth Matter outside Earth Matter's Lavender Field south of Nolan Park. Lost Forests, Found is part of the collective public art project, Hunt for the Lost.

Off the Island, NARS Foundation is hosting an exhibition in their Sunset Park space of works by their GI Residency Initiative artists. Holding Breath is available to view through Friday 10/30 by appointment only.

See new works and projects by GI Residency Initiative artists and read about their creative processes in highlights right here on our website, including artists from Beam Center, New Art Dealers Alliance (above, NADA resident artist Jodie Lyn-Kee-Chow performs Junkanooacome at Fort Jay), American Indian Community House, West Harlem Art Fund and more.

Reserve tickets to see these works in person before the Island closes, or explore the website for virtual and socially distanced events and more info about the Governors Island Residency Initiative! The Island is open through 11/1 this year.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You