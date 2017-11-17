Last Four Days to Back New Terrence McNally Documentary EVERY ACT OF LIFE

Floating World Pictures with Lakeview Productions and Talu Productions present Every Act of Life, a new documentary on playwright Terrence McNally's pioneering five decades in the American theatre.

With exclusive, intimate access, this is the first documentary about one of the world's most honored and risk-taking writers, and an immersive exploration of how to make the third act of life as interesting as the first two. Through Mr. McNally's intimate and adventurous personal journey, the film is a unique inside history of the American theatre; the struggle for LGBT rights; battles with alcohol and cancer; passion, loss, and love; and the continual pursuit of inspiration in life and work.

Every Act of Life features interviews and performances with a remarkable group of people whose lives have been touched by Terrence: Audra McDonald, Nathan Lane, Angela Lansbury, Chita Rivera, F. Murray Abraham, Christine Baranski, Zoe Caldwell, Tyne Daly, Edie Falco, Billy Porter, Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, John Glover, Anthony Heald, John Benjamin Hickey, John Kander, Roberta Kaplan, Larry Kramer, Rita Moreno, Joe Mantello, Tom Kirdahy, Jack O'Brien, John Slattery, Richard Thomas, Doris Roberts, Paul Libin, Lynne Meadow, Dominic Cuskern, Don Roos, Patrick Wilson, Jon Robin Baitz, Micah Stock, Peter McNally, John Tillinger, and Stanley Tucci, plus the voices of Bryan Cranston (as John Steinbeck), Dan Bucatinsky (as Dr. Pepper in "Bad Habits"), and Meryl Streep (as Terrence's high school English teacher).

These are the final four days to take part in Every Act of Life's Kickstarter campaign.

"We need to bring the barriers down, not build walls, but tear them down. We need to start loving one another and see how connected we all really are. I think that's the message of art." -Terrence McNally

