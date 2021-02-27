Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Last Chance to Catch Christine Andreas Celebrate Edith Piaf!

PIAF, NO REGRETS

Feb. 27, 2021  
Last Chance to Catch Christine Andreas Celebrate Edith Piaf!

Two-time Tony Award nominee Christine Andreas brings her dynamic voice and passionate interpretations to celebrate the music and life of one of the greatest musical artists of all time - Edith Piaf. Through Piaf's famous songs and stories of the celebrated songstresses' career, Andreas weaves a journey filled with love, loss, and ultimately hope. Martin Sylvestri music directs the evening.

Filmed exclusively for The Cabaret Project of St. Louis at The Katharine Hepburn Arts Center in Old Saybrook, Connecticut. PIAF, NO REGRETS is a masterfully performed salute to a master.

Get tickets HERE


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Dance Captain In Training Hat
Broadway Sticker
Married to Broadway Unisex T-Shirt

Related Articles
VIDEO: Melbourne CURSED CHILD Theatre Owners Highlight COVID Safety Photo

VIDEO: Melbourne CURSED CHILD Theatre Owners Highlight COVID Safety

MY FAIR LADY Debuts on 4K Ultra HD May 25 Photo

MY FAIR LADY Debuts on 4K Ultra HD May 25

VIDEO: Watch Sneak Peek of NYTWs 25 YEARS OF RENT: MEASURED IN LOVE Photo

VIDEO: Watch Sneak Peek of NYTW's 25 YEARS OF RENT: MEASURED IN LOVE

Renée Elise Goldsberry & More Join International Womens Day Concert Photo

Renée Elise Goldsberry & More Join International Women's Day Concert


More Hot Stories For You