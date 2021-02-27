Last Chance to Catch Christine Andreas Celebrate Edith Piaf!

Two-time Tony Award nominee Christine Andreas brings her dynamic voice and passionate interpretations to celebrate the music and life of one of the greatest musical artists of all time - Edith Piaf. Through Piaf's famous songs and stories of the celebrated songstresses' career, Andreas weaves a journey filled with love, loss, and ultimately hope. Martin Sylvestri music directs the evening.

Filmed exclusively for The Cabaret Project of St. Louis at The Katharine Hepburn Arts Center in Old Saybrook, Connecticut. PIAF, NO REGRETS is a masterfully performed salute to a master.

