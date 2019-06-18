Last 2 Weeks To See Roundabout's ALL MY SONS, KISS ME, KATE And SOMETHING CLEAN

Roundabout Theatre Company will conclude its critically acclaimed spring productions on Sunday, June 30: Arthur Miller's All My Sons, directed by Jack O'Brien, Kiss Me, Kate, directed by Scott Ellis, choreographed by Warren Carlyle with music direction by Paul Gemignani, and Something Clean, by Selina Fillinger, directed by Margot Bordelon.

At the time of closing, Arthur Miller's All My Sons will have played 19 preview performances and 80 regular performances; Kiss Me, Kate will have played 30 preview performances and 125 regular performances; and Something Clean will have played 28 preview performances and 39 regular performances.

Arthur Miller's All My Sons stars Annette Bening, Tracy Letts and Benjamin Walker. The cast also includes Francesca Carpanini, Hampton Fluker, Michael Hayden, Jenni Barber, Alexander Bello, Monte Greene, Nehal Joshi and Chinasa Ogbuagu.

The creative team includes Douglas W. Schmidt (sets), Jane Greenwood (costumes), Natasha Katz (lights), John Gromada (sound), Jeff Sugg (video and projections), Tom Watson (hair and wigs) and Bob James (original music).

Kiss Me, Kate stars Kelli O'Hara, Will Chase and Corbin Bleu. The cast also includes Terence Archie, Mel Johnson Jr., James T. Lane, Stephanie Styles, Adrienne Walker, John Pankow, Tom McGowan, Darius Barnes, Preston Truman Boyd, Will Burton, Derrick Cobey, Jesmille Darbouze, Rick Faugno, Haley Fish, Tanya Haglund, Erica Mansfield, Marissa McGowan, Sarah Meahl, Justin Prescott, Christine Cornish Smith, Sherisse Springer, Sam Strasfeld and Travis Waldschmidt.

The creative team includes David Rockwell (Sets), Jeff Mahshie (Costumes), Donald Holder (Lighting), Brian Ronan (Sound), David Brian Brown (Hair & Wig design), Larry Hochman (Orchestrations), David Chase (Dance Arrangements) and Amanda Green (Additional Material).

Something Clean stars Kathryn Erbe, Daniel Jenkins and Christopher Livingston. The creative team includes Reid Thompson (Sets), Valérie Thérèse Bart (Costumes), Jiyoun Chang (Lighting) and Palmer Hefferan (Original Compositions & Sound).

All single tickets for All My Sons are $59-169, tickets for Kiss Me, Kate are $59-169 and Something Clean are $30. Tickets are available by calling 212.719.1300, online at roundabouttheatre.org, and in person at any Roundabout box office: American Airlines Theatre Box office (227 West 42nd Street); The Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 W 46th Street) and Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street). All single tickets are $47-$147.





