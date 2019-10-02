Largest Comedy Festival In America Adds 100+ Shows

Today the New York Comedy Festival (NYCF) announced the addition of more than 100 shows to the 2019 week-long laugh fest. The festival, which runs from November 4th-10th, will be taking place at some of New York City's most iconic venues, including the Beacon Theatre, Carnegie Hall, Carolines on Broadway, Madison Square Garden, Town Hall, and the Tribeca Performing Arts Center among others.

Among the newly announced shows are Pete Holmes, Quinta Brunson and Friends, Going Deep with Chad & JT, Patriot Act, History Hyenas Live Podcast, Trevor Wallace, Indoor Recess with Mr. D, Her-I-Cane, Seek and Culture, Let's Go Atsuko: A Woke Japanese Game Show, Larry Owens and Friends and Made in India. Fans can check out the full schedule of shows at nycomedyfestival.com/schedule.

Back for its 12th consecutive year is the festival's popular New York's Funniest stand-up competition, which is open to any and all performers who think they have what it takes to be titled New York's Funniest. Past winners have included last year's winner Josh Johnson, Emmy nominee David Angelo, Saturday Night Live star Michael Che, former The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore correspondent Ricky Velez, Last Comic Standing's Joe Machi, MTV2's Joking Off Matt Pavich and Tim Dillon is Going to Hell podcaster Tim Dillon, among others.

"We're thrilled to present such a richly talented roster of performers and a variety of shows that represent the country's diverse comedy scene, " said Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival and Carolines on Broadway. "Each year, the festival continues to raise the bar bringing the very best comedy talent to the biggest stages across the city."

Previously announced comedians of the 2019 festival include Nate Bargatze, Nicole Byer, Stephen Colbert, Comedy Bang! Bang!, Vir Das, Nick Kroll, Kathleen Madigan, Bill Maher, Norm McDonald, Trevor Noah, Randy Rainbow, Tom Segura, Benito Skinner, Jenny Slate, Kevin Smith and Jay Mewes, No Such Thing As A Fish, and Betches Media's U Up? Live. Kicking off the festival on November 4th, Stand Up for Heroes is back for the 13th consecutive year with performances by Ronny Chieng, Hasan Minhaj, John Oliver, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, and more.

Tickets for all shows are now available to the general public. To view a complete list of upcoming performances and purchase tickets for the newly announced shows, visit nycomedyfestival.com.

The NYCF is produced by Carolines on Broadway and is made possible by its partners: Citi, ABC 7, iHeart Radio, Mayor's Office of Media & Entertainment, New York Magazine, New York Post, SiriusXM Radio, Variety and Vulture.

More information about the November laugh-fest, visit NYCF on Facebook.com/newyorkcomedyfestival and @nycomedyfest on Instagram and Twitter.





