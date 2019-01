Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, and More Win Critics' Choice Awards - Full List!

Last night, the Critics' Choice Awards were announced. Taking home the top prize of Best Picture was Roma.

Also, in a surprising turn of events, both Lady Gaga and Glenn Close took home the award for Best Actress, for A Star is Born and The Wife, respectively.

The Awards were broadcast last night, January 13, and hosted by Taye Diggs.

Check out the full list of winners below:

BEST PICTURE

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

First Man

Green Book

If Beale Street Could Talk

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

BEST DIRECTOR

Damien Chazelle - First Man

Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón - Roma

Peter Farrelly - Green Book

Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite

Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay - Vice

BEST ACTOR

Christian Bale - Vice

Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate

Ryan Gosling - First Man

Ethan Hawke - First Reformed

Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen - Green Book

BEST ACTRESS

Yalitza Aparicio - Roma

Emily Blunt - Mary Poppins Returns

Glenn Close - The Wife (TIE)

Toni Collette - Hereditary

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born (TIE)

Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Timothée Chalamet - Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott - A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Michael B. Jordan - Black Panther

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams - Vice

Claire Foy - First Man

Nicole Kidman - Boy Erased

Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone - The Favourite

Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Bo Burnham - Eighth Grade

Alfonso Cuarón - Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara - The Favourite

Adam McKay - Vice

Paul Schrader - First Reformed

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly - Green Book

Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski - A Quiet Place

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole - Black Panther

Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Barry Jenkins - If Beale Street Could Talk

Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters - A Star Is Born

Josh Singer - First Man

Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Alfonso Cuarón - Roma

James Laxton - If Beale Street Could Talk

Matthew Libatique - A Star Is Born

Rachel Morrison - Black Panther

Robbie Ryan - The Favourite

Linus Sandgren - First Man

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Alexandra Byrne - Mary Queen of Scots

Ruth Carter - Black Panther

Julian Day - Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandy Powell - The Favourite

Sandy Powell - Mary Poppins Returns

BEST FILM EDITING

Jay Cassidy - A Star Is Born

Hank Corwin - Vice

Tom Cross - First Man

Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough - Roma

Yorgos Mavropsaridis - The Favourite

Joe Walker - Widows

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Mary Queen of Scots

Suspiria

Vice

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart - Black Panther

Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez - Roma

Nelson Coates, Andrew Baseman - Crazy Rich Asians

Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton - The Favourite

Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas - First Man

John Myhre, Gordon Sim - Mary Poppins Returns

BEST SONG

"All the Stars" - Black Panther

"Girl in the Movies" - Dumplin'

"I'll Fight" - RBG

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" - Mary Poppins Returns

"Shallow" - A Star Is Born

"Trip a Little Light Fantastic" - Mary Poppins Returns

BEST SCORE

Kris Bowers - Green Book

Nicholas Britell - If Beale Street Could Talk

Alexandre Desplat - Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz - First Man

Marc Shaiman - Mary Poppins Returns

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

Ready Player One

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

The Grinch

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Burning

Capernaum

Cold War

Roma

Shoplifters

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Elsie Fisher - Eighth Grade

Thomasin McKenzie - Leave No Trace

Ed Oxenbould - Wildlife

Millicent Simmonds - A Quiet Place

Amandla Stenberg - The Hate U Give

Sunny Suljic - Mid90s

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Black Panther

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Vice

Widows

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Deadpool 2

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

Ready Player One

Widows

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE

Annihilation

Halloween

Hereditary

A Quiet Place

Suspiria

BEST COMEDY

Crazy Rich Asians

Deadpool 2

The Death of Stalin

The Favourite

Game Night

Sorry to Bother You

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Christian Bale - Vice

Jason Bateman - Game Night

Viggo Mortensen - Green Book

John C. Reilly - Stan & Ollie

Ryan Reynolds - Deadpool 2

Lakeith Stanfield - Sorry to Bother You

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Emily Blunt - Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Elsie Fisher - Eighth Grade

Rachel McAdams - Game Night

Charlize Theron - Tully

Constance Wu - Crazy Rich Asians

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Americans

Better Call Saul

The Good Fight

Homecoming

Killing Eve

My Brilliant Friend

Pose

Succession

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Freddie Highmore - THE GOOD DOCTOR

Diego Luna - Narcos: Mexico

Richard Madden - Bodyguard

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Billy Porter - POSE

Matthew Rhys - The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia - THIS IS US

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jodie Comer - KILLING EVE

Maggie Gyllenhaal - THE DEUCE

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

Elizabeth Olsen - Sorry For Your Loss

Julia Roberts - Homecoming

Keri Russell - The Americans

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Richard Cabral - Mayans M.C.

Asia Kate Dillon - Billions

Noah Emmerich - The Americans

Justin Hartley - THIS IS US

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

Richard Schiff - THE GOOD DOCTOR

Shea Whigham - Homecoming

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Dina Shihabi - Jack Ryan

Julia Garner - Ozark

Thandie Newton - WESTWORLD

Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul

Yvonne Strahovski - THE HANDMAID'S TALE

Holly Taylor - The Americans

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Atlanta

Barry

The Good Place

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Middle

One Day at a Time

Schitt's Creek

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Hank Azaria - BROCKMIRE

Ted Danson - THE GOOD PLACE

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover - ATLANTA

Bill Hader - BARRY

Jim Parsons - THE BIG BANG THEORY

Andy Samberg - Brooklyn Nine-Nine

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Bloom - CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Janney - Mom

Justina Machado - One Day at a Time

Debra Messing - Will & Grace

Issa Rae - Insecure

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

William Jackson Harper - THE GOOD PLACE

Sean Hayes - Will & Grace

Brian Tyree Henry - ATLANTA

Nico Santos - Superstore

Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler - Barry

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Betty Gilpin - GLOW

Laurie Metcalf - The Conners

Rita Moreno - One Day at a Time

Zoe Perry - Young Sheldon

Annie Potts - Young Sheldon

Miriam Shor - Younger

BEST LIMITED SERIES

A Very English SCANDAL

American Vandal

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: AMERICAN CRIME Story

Escape at Dannemora

Genius: Picasso

Sharp Objects

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Icebox

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

King Lear

My Dinner with Hervé

Notes from the Field

The Tale

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Antonio Banderas - Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: AMERICAN CRIME STORY

Paul Dano - Escape at Dannemora

Benicio Del Toro - ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA

Hugh Grant - A Very English SCANDAL

John Legend - Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Amy Adams - SHARP OBJECTS (TIE)

Patricia Arquette - ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA (TIE)

Connie Britton - Dirty John

Carrie Coon - THE SINNER

Laura Dern - The Tale

Anna Deavere Smith - Notes From the Field

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Brandon Victor Dixon - Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Eric Lange - ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA

Alex Rich - Genius: Picasso

Peter Sarsgaard - The Looming Tower

Finn Wittrock - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: AMERICAN CRIME STORY

Ben Whishaw - A Very English Scandal

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Ellen Burstyn - The Tale

Patricia Clarkson - SHARP OBJECTS

Penelope Cruz - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: AMERICAN CRIME Story

Julia Garner - Dirty John

Judith Light - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: AMERICAN CRIME Story

Elizabeth Perkins - Sharp Objects

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Adventure Time

Archer

Bob's Burgers

BoJack Horseman

The Simpsons

South Park

