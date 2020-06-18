LaChanze, Anastacia Mccleskey and More to Take Part in JUNETEENTH JUBILEE

The Blacksmiths, a new national coalition of artists, curators, producers, and organizers that forges culture for Black liberation, are kicking off a summer series of events and activities in New York City this Juneteenth Weekend, June 19 & 20, 2020.

On Friday, The Blacksmiths are partnering with two groups, Intersectional Voices Collective and the Wide Awakes, to organize JUNETEENTH JUBILEE, an artist-led musical celebration that will lift up and center Black Queer and Trans folks. Musical phenoms Russell Hall & Michela Marino Lerman will lead a marching band through the streets playing 150 years of Black music. Stages along the route will feature appearances and performances by LaChanze, House Lives Matter, Maluca, Stretch Armstrong, Mila Jam, Vuyo Sotashe, and others.

On Saturday, The Blacksmiths are co-organizing a New Orleans second line style musical march in support of CELEBRATION OF BLACK LIFE, a Black-led event that will celebrate, mourn, and honor Black lives lost to police violence and Covid-19. We are in need of musicians, please visit bit.ly/musicforblacklives to get involved!

WHAT:

JUNETEENTH JUBILEE: An Artist-Led Musical Celebration of Black Lives

Why: To lift up and center Black Queer and Trans Folks in the call for Black Liberation

Who: The Blacksmiths & Intersectional Voices Collective & The Wide Awakes

When: Friday, June 19th Time: 3:00 p.m. Location: Starting at 110 Street & Malcolm X

Boulevard Grand Marshal: George Faison

Speakers & Performers: Russell Hall, Michela Marino Lerman, Maluca, Linda Briceno, LaChanze, Britton & the Stings, Mykal Kiilgore, C. Anthony Bryant, Troy Anthony, Stretch Armstrong, Anastacia McCleskey, Mila Jam, House Lives Matters, Jacqueline Acevedo, DJ Bianca, DJ Funmi, Giveton Gellin, Bruce Harris, Ayanna Heaven, Marquis Hill, Shenel Johns, Michael Mwenso, Mathis Picard, and Kyle Poole and more. Subject to change.

WHAT:

A Musical March in support of CELEBRATION OF BLACK LIFE

Why: To celebrate, mourn, and honor Black Lives lost to police violence and Covid-19

Who: The Blacksmiths When: Saturday, June 20th Time: 3:00 p.m. Location: Foley Square

Niama Safia Sandy, a steering committee member of The Blacksmiths, says: "With Juneteenth, we celebrate the fortitude and joy of Black people who have fought to claim their liberty in the face of unimaginable calamity." She continued, "The Blacksmiths proclaim this day as foundational to American history. We lift up Juneteenth in recognition of Black American ingenuity, both political and creative. Black innovation is the backbone of this country, and it powers every stride toward freedom this country has ever made."

Jaime Cepero with the Intersectional Voices Collective, said, "In a time when black lives are under an incredible amount of emotional, physical, and spiritual pressure - We are honored to offer an event that centers celebration and joy as an act of resistance. Juneteenth has always represented that to many of us - and we are thrilled to pool our collective magic with The Blacksmiths and The Wide Awakes to honor and uplift all intersections of black life on a day that was monumental to our freedom."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You