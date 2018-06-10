La Mama E.T.C. Wins 2018 Tony Award for Regional Theatre Award

La Mama E.T.C. has won the 2018 Tony Award for Regional Theatre Award.

La Mama Experimental Theatre Club is dedicated to the artist and all aspects of the theatre. Founded in 1961 by Ellen Stewart, La MaMa is recognized as the seedbed of new work by artists of all nations and cultures. To date, La MaMa has presented more than 150,000 artists from over 70 nations.

Each season, La Mama offers more than 80 productions and receives 34,000 visits from people of all ages and all backgrounds who attend performances, exhibitions, educational activities and the Archives. They support the people who make art, and provide more than $2 million of in-kind support, including free theatre and rehearsal space, and audio/visual package, tech support, marketing support, and ticketing services.

La Mama enables artists explore their ideas and translate them into a theatrical language that can communicate to any person in any part of the world. La MaMa is the place where emerging artists learn from established artists and where artists from around the globe share work and ideas. Their East Village campus has grown to include four theatres, an art gallery, artist work and living space and an extensive archive.

