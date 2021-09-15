LOVE & OTHER STORIES: AN ORIGINAL DANCE NARRATIVE to be Presented at Snug Harbor Cultural Center

Love & Other Stories is an original dance narrative premiering on Sunday, September 26th at Snug Harbor Cultural Center (Staten Island). Directed, choreographed, and conceived by Ariana Andretta, the show follows four young women and their separate journeys in their quest to define love. They are connected by their place of residence, as they happen to be living in the same NYC apartment a few decades apart. A 2:30pm preview and 4:30pm performance will take place at Snug Harbor's South Meadow Stage.

The cast is set to include: Angie Hokulani; Aubrey Cheek (42ND STREET/The Fulton); Erin Joy Grgas (Broadway by the Year/The Town Hall); Jeremy Makana Hurr; Kyle Marra (Hudson Ballet Theatre); Mackenzie Burtt (Ballet West); Michaela Esteban (GREYZONE); and Sarina Gonzalez (Broadway Bares). Lia-Shea Tillett (THE BOOK OF MERMAN, Asst. Dir./Choreo.) will represent the production as Associate Director/Choreographer in addition to featuring as a vocalist. Admission is free and tickets can be reserved via Ticketleap at https://love-and-other-stories.ticketleap.com/get-tix/ Additional details can be found on socials @love_and_other_stories_

Ariana Andretta is a multi-hyphenate artist who believes in celebrating community through dance & theatre. Ariana holds a B.A. in Theatre Arts (summa cum laude) from SUNY New Paltz. She is currently on faculty for the dance & theatre programs at Manhattan Youth and an assistant for Broadway Dance Center Children & Teens. As a performer, Ariana has worked regionally on MARY POPPINS (Potsdam Music Theatre) with choreography by Joe Langworth (Broadway: ACL, RAGTIME, FOLLIES). She has also danced and worked with creatives like Al Blackstone, Billy Griffin, Jena VanElslander, Richard Pierlon, & Sarah Burke. In the choreographic sphere, Ariana recently debuted "The Conscious Club" with the Jazz Choreography Enterprises' 2021 Jazz Dance Project. She has apprenticed with Freddy Ramirez (Broadway: GREASE) on PIPPIN (Proctors Theatre) and choreographed/assisted in educational settings throughout NYC & Upstate NY. Ariana's work has also been featured in local festivals such as NACHMO (Mark Morris), PLUNGE (Peridance), and A Burden to Bare group art exhibition.



arianaandretta.com