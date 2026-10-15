LOVE AND MONEY to Release 41-Song Concept Album

Love and Money, a new three-act ensemble musical by Thomas E. Musselman, will release its complete 41-song concept album digitally on Spotify, Apple Music/itunes and other digital media on November 13, 2026.

Set primarily at a Manhattan investment bank, the musical follows an ensemble of employees navigating romantic entanglements, ambition, technological change, layoffs, and conflicting ideas about what makes life worthwhile.

At the center are Alice, a newly hired artificial-intelligence specialist from Nebraska who is skeptical of grand romance, and Fred, an earnest romantic whose relationship with her is disrupted by a misunderstanding. Their story unfolds alongside the experiences of coworkers confronting infidelity, marriage, loneliness, professional insecurity, and the search for meaning.

The score incorporates contemporary Broadway, the American Songbook, Argentine tango, jazz, cabaret, pop, rock, country, and Latin musical influences. The songs are primarily in English, with several Spanish-language and bilingual numbers.

Thomas Musselman wrote the musical's book and original lyrics and adapted several public-domain poems (some as old as Shakespeare's). The album presents the complete score as a concept recording ahead of the show's first live theatrical production.

The full project, including information about the musical and its recordings, can be explored at https://www.loveandmoneymusical.com/. Pre-orders on Spotify and Apple Music/itunes are available also.

The musical is currently seeking opportunities for theatrical development and production.

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