LOUIS KARCHIN/A RETROSPECTIVE Comes to Merkin Hall

The League of Composers-ISCM will present Louis Karchin/A Retrospective, a portrait concert of works by the highly esteemed composer at Merkin Hall on Sunday, September 22, 2024 at 4pm.

Featuring world premieres and works written between 2018 and 2023 performed by a stellar ensemble of New York's most acclaimed artists dedicated to new music including sopranos Alice Teyssier and Marisa Karchin, violinist Miranda Cuckson, pianists Steven Beck and Stephen Drury, and the Horszowski Trio comprised of violinist Jesse Mills, cellist Ole Akahoshi, and pianist Rieko Aizawa.

Details:

Sunday, September 22, 2024 at 4pm

Merkin Hall

129 West 67th Street (bet. Broadway & Amsterdam)

New York, NY 10023

Tickets: $25; $10 Senior & Student Tickets Available at the Box Office at 212-501-3330



