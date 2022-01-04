Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LIVE & IN COLOR Opens Submissions For New Musicals By Underrepresented Communities

The selected musical submission will have a one-week workshop in the fall in Salem, Connecticut.

Jan. 4, 2022  

Live & In Color is looking for playwrights, composers & lyricists of color and/or other underrepresented communities interested in developing their new musical!

The selected musical submission will have a one-week workshop in the fall in Salem, Connecticut culminating in a staged presentation to an invited audience.

Submission Requirements:

  • The musical must be able to be performed with 4 actors or less.
  • Include single page synopsis.
  • Include single page character breakdown.
  • Include demo of score (2-3 songs).
  • Include sample of dialogue (~10 pages)
  • Include brief production/development history (properties with prior full productions not accepted).

To Submit:

  • Applicants can fill out this form.
  • The deadline is Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
  • At this time, we are only accepting submissions for musicals.
  • For any questions, email our Director of New Works, Dennis Corsi at dennis@liveandincolor.org

Please Note:

  • The playwright may submit more than one musical.
  • Finalists will be notified via email in the spring.

