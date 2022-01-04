LIVE & IN COLOR Opens Submissions For New Musicals By Underrepresented Communities
Live & In Color is looking for playwrights, composers & lyricists of color and/or other underrepresented communities interested in developing their new musical!
The selected musical submission will have a one-week workshop in the fall in Salem, Connecticut culminating in a staged presentation to an invited audience.
Submission Requirements:
- The musical must be able to be performed with 4 actors or less.
- Include single page synopsis.
- Include single page character breakdown.
- Include demo of score (2-3 songs).
- Include sample of dialogue (~10 pages)
- Include brief production/development history (properties with prior full productions not accepted).
To Submit:
- Applicants can fill out this form.
- The deadline is Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
- At this time, we are only accepting submissions for musicals.
- For any questions, email our Director of New Works, Dennis Corsi at dennis@liveandincolor.org
Please Note:
- The playwright may submit more than one musical.
- Finalists will be notified via email in the spring.