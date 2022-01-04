LIVE & IN COLOR Opens Submissions For New Musicals By Underrepresented Communities

Live & In Color is looking for playwrights, composers & lyricists of color and/or other underrepresented communities interested in developing their new musical!

The selected musical submission will have a one-week workshop in the fall in Salem, Connecticut culminating in a staged presentation to an invited audience.

Submission Requirements:

The musical must be able to be performed with 4 actors or less.

Include single page synopsis.

Include single page character breakdown.

Include demo of score (2-3 songs).

Include sample of dialogue (~10 pages)

Include brief production/development history (properties with prior full productions not accepted).

To Submit:

Applicants can fill out this form.

The deadline is Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

At this time, we are only accepting submissions for musicals.

For any questions, email our Director of New Works, Dennis Corsi at dennis@liveandincolor.org

Please Note: