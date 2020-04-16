LIVE AT THE LORTEL Podcast Wraps Up Season One With Judy Kuhn, Michael Mayer and More

The Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation has announced the final guests for the first season of their "Live at the Lortel" podcast. In accordance with social distancing guidelines, the podcast was recorded online rather than in-person with an audience at the Lortel Theatre.

Exciting new conversations with Jonathan Groff and Michael Urie, moderated by Eric Ostrow, can be heard right now at www.liveatthelortel.com and wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, and Soundcloud. Additional brand-new interviews to be released Fridays, as follows.

April 17 Judy Kuhn

Four-time Tony Award nominee who most recently appeared in the critically acclaimed Trevor Nunn directed production of Fiddler on the Roof at the Menier Chocolate Factory and in London's West End, for which she received a 2020 Olivier Award nomination.

April 24 Michael Mayer

American theatre director, filmmaker, and playwright who recently directed Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway (Lortel Award nominee for Outstanding Revival) and won the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical in 2007 for Spring Awakening.

May 1 Felicia Boswell

Stage and screen performer who appeared in the Emmy- nominated Jesus Christ Superstar LIVE on NBC and on Starz' Power, who is also the recipient of two Helen Hayes awards, Broadway World award, and Jeff Award; Recently seen Off-Broadway in Emojiland

May 8 Jonathan Tolins

Acclaimed playwright who won a 2014 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Solo Show for Buyer & Cellar. He's the writer of The Twilight of the Golds for both stage and screen, FOX's adaptation of Grease Live!, writer/ producer of CBS' Brain Dead and CBS All Access' The Good Fight.

May 15 TBD Lucille Lortel Award Winners

Conversations with award recipients from the May 3 special online broadcast event.

"Live at the Lortel" offers audiences an opportunity to hear from favorite stage performers and artists in conversations that dig deep into their work and career, including past, present, and future projects. Previous podcasts feature: Charles Busch, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jackie Hoffman, Michael Greif, Joe Iconis, Duncan Sheik, Halley Feiffer, Marsha Mason, John Glover, Kathleen Chalfant, John Doyle, Theresa Rebeck, Rebecca Taichman, Stephen Adly Guirgis, John Benjamin Hickey, Gideon Glick, Beth Malone, Trip Cullman, and more.





